Edwin Hinshaw Amend
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home
2133 Rainbow Ave.
Laramie, WY
Edwin Amend April 2, 2022 Edwin Hinshaw "Eddie" Amend, 94, of Laramie, died Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Laramie, WY. He was born July 17, 1927 in Rocky Ford, Colorado. Cremation has taken place. Per Eddie's and Dee's wishes, a Celebration of Life service is planned for this summer, at a time to be determined, in the Snowy Range Mountains west of Laramie. Memorial contributions may be made in Eddie's name to Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Dr., Laramie, WY 82070. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
