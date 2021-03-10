Robert Eugene (Bob) England February 24, 2021 Robert (Bob) E. England passed into eternal life on February 24, 2021, after a short stay at Lovelace Hospital. His wife and two children were by his side during his final days, and his grandchildren were also able to visit Grandpa via Zoom while he was in the hospital. Robert was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Kathy) England for 51 years, dear father of Deanna Baca (Aaron) and William England (Megan), and treasured grandfather to Alyssa Baca, Nikolas Baca, Susanna Baca, Patrick England, and Christian England. He was the seventh child of Stewart and Dora (Lovell) England, who preceded him in death, and brother to Donna Water, Lois Anderson (deceased), Richard England, Shirley Halstead, Ronald England (deceased), and Russell England (Barb). Bob was born and raised on a farm in Western Nebraska, where he learned the stellar work ethic that he passed on to his children. Bob attended school in Morrill, NE, and graduated from Morrill High School in 1965. While in high school, he took great pleasure in participating in band, football, and track. Bob joked that he could run so fast because one of his six older siblings was always chasing him. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy. During his military service, Bob spent time at sea on a Nuclear Submarine and submarine-tender whose name was classified, while crusing the waters of Vietnam, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. While in the Navy, friends introduced Bob to the love of his life, Kathy, and they married on June 21, 1969 at San Luis Rey Mission in Oceanside, CA. Following the Navy, Bob attended Grossmont Junior College outside of San Diego, then continued on to Cal Poly Pomona, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Ornamental Horticulture. The family then relocated to Albuquerque, NM, in 1975. Bob spent his early career in Albuquerque working for both small and large companies that focused on creating, installing, or maintaining landscapes for reisdential and business properties. In mid-career he established his own business and had a deep interest in xeric landscaping. Bob's passion was always landscape design, and his designs would frequently become clear in a dream. He felt this was a gift from God. During the early 80's, he took a two-year detour to become a Staff Member in Horticulture and Leguime Science for the University of Texas at Arlington, but he and his family's love of New Mexico brought them back to Albuquerque, where he remained the rest of his years. Bob was a kind, compassionate, and unpretentious man who took pleasure in nature and in simple things. Bob loved New Mexico sunsets and sunrises, the Sandia Mountains changing colors at dusk, the spring flowers blooming and trees budding, driving to see fall colors, planting flower beds, watching nature's birds and creatures, eating a good meal, telling stories or jokes, reading, watching movies, and playing cribbage. He derived the most pleasure from spending time with his children, grandchildren, family, and friends. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports; attending their dance performances, music recitals, and 4-H competitions; and sharing their academic achievements. Bob loved roadtrips with his wife and visiting botanic gardens, nature centers, and history museums. He had a lifelong love of music that began in high school when he played drums in a rock band. He liked country music and was an avid follower of the Eagles band. Bob was also a sports enthusiast, especially for college and professional football. During his retirement years, Bob enjoyed volunteering with Friends of the Rio Grande and the Social Concerns Ministry at St. John XXIII Catholic Community in numerous programs such as handing out food boxes for people in need and making sandwiches to deliver to the homeless. In addition to his wife, children, siblings, and sister- and brothers-in-law, Bob leaves behind numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, extended family members, and cherished friends. He is remembered for his wry and corny sense of humor, his warm and loving smile, and his kind and gentle heart. Bob's family wishes to thank those who upheld them during Bob's final days with love, prayers, support, and encouragement. They also thank the excellent health-care providers and staff at Lovelace Medical Center for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations in his honor be sent to Make-a-Wish New Mexico, 7400 Tiburon St. NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, or Francis House Catholic Workers, 528 Charleston SE, Alburquerque, NM, 87108.



