Steven L Kaufman April 2, 2022 Steven L Kaufman, 77 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his home. His memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Calvary Lutheran Church with Pastor Chris Kester Beyer officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Judes or Scottsbluff Humane Society. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with services. Steven was born on June 27, 1944 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to George Kaufman, Sr and Katherine (Kilthau) Kaufman. He received his early education at Hope, Highland and Victory Hill schools. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School. He entered the United States Air Force in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1968. Steven was united in marriage to Carol Brady on April 15, 1967 in Duluth, Minnesota and made their home in Scottsbluff. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, a motorcycle club and the Elks Lodge. Survivors include his daughters Deeann Melcher of Scottsbluff and Dena Kaufman of San Antonio, TX; son Jason Kaufman of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren Brandon Fulk, LeeAnna Fulk, Cody Kaufman and Mattysen Kaufman-Marlow; siblings Loretta Roth, Joyce Brown, Sandra Howard and George Kaufman, Jr and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol, son-in-law Donald Melcher, sisters Elnora Brown and Janice Laeger, brother Milton Kaufman and infant brother Byron Kaufman, sister-in-law Sharon Kaufman and 2 brothers-in-law.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 12, 2022.