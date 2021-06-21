Menu
Charles J. Stevens Jr.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Charles J. Stevens Jr.

Charles "Charlie" James Stevens Jr., 60, of Mocksville, died Friday, June 18, 2021.

Born in Orange County, N.Y., he was the son of the late Charles J. Stevens Sr. and Mary Smith Stevens.

Charlie enjoyed working in his shop, racing, traveling, hunting and being outdoors. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family and loved ones.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Susan Stevens; two sons, Matt Stevens and Brian Stevens; a daughter, Abigail Stevens; 10 siblings; and his fur baby, Violet.

No formal services will be held.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 21, 2021.
My condolences to the Stevens Families. It was a privilege to have Charles as a boyhood friend growing up in Montgomery Street. Wished to have see him again like a Reunion.
David Tice
Friend
July 15, 2021
