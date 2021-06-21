Charles J. Stevens Jr.Charles "Charlie" James Stevens Jr., 60, of Mocksville, died Friday, June 18, 2021.Born in Orange County, N.Y., he was the son of the late Charles J. Stevens Sr. and Mary Smith Stevens.Charlie enjoyed working in his shop, racing, traveling, hunting and being outdoors. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family and loved ones.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Susan Stevens; two sons, Matt Stevens and Brian Stevens; a daughter, Abigail Stevens; 10 siblings; and his fur baby, Violet.No formal services will be held.Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.Nicholson Funeral Home