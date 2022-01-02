James Bagnal IIIAugust 2, 1944 - December 28, 2021James "Jim" Garner Bagnal III of Spartanburg, S.C., — a loving husband, father, grandfather, mighty Tiger, and accomplished banker, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.Jim was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Statesville, to James Garner Bagnal Jr. and Alice Baker Bagnal. He graduated from Clemson in 1967, and worked in banking his entire career. Jim was a family man and was very proud of his three daughters and seven grandchildren. He loved Clemson, a place that united him to his family and friends. With deep patriotism, Jim served in the U.S. Army as a captain, fighting in the Vietnam War. Jim was a sports enthusiast, traveling with friends and family to away Clemson games, bowl games and championships. He grew up vacationing on the South Carolina shore and enjoyed traveling abroad. He was a long-standing member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where he served as treasurer, a member of the financial committee and managed the church basketball league. One of Jim's proudest accomplishments was serving as a founding board member of the Spartanburg Children's Advocacy Center. He was also treasurer of the America Cancer Society.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dianne Rash Bagnal; daughters, Jennifer Bagnal Horton (Greg) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Candace Bagnal Nettles (Neth) of Spartanburg, S.C., and Allison Bagnal Cranford (Shaun) of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren, Anne Gregory Horton, Zella Horton, Sam Horton, Liam Nettles, Garner Nettles, Will Cranford and Hayes Cranford; sisters, Cinda Earle of St. Augustine, Fla., and Margaret Bagnal (Doug Neill) of Avondale, Pa.; sister-in-law, Joyce Bagnal of Spartanburg; brother-in-law, Mark Rash of Mooresville; mother-in-law, Lorene Rash of Mooresville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that he adored.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife's parents; brother, Richard Bagnal of Spartanburg; and brother-in-law, Ed Earle of St. Augustine.A visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 3, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, at 10 a.m., in Poston Hall. The service will be held immediately following in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.The family has asked that donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Spartanburg Children's Advocacy Center, 100 Washington Pl., Spartanburg, SC 29302 or St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1320 Fernwood Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematorywww.jmdunbar,com