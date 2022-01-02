Menu
James Garner "Jim" Bagnal III
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory - Roebuck
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC
James Bagnal III

August 2, 1944 - December 28, 2021

James "Jim" Garner Bagnal III of Spartanburg, S.C., — a loving husband, father, grandfather, mighty Tiger, and accomplished banker, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Statesville, to James Garner Bagnal Jr. and Alice Baker Bagnal. He graduated from Clemson in 1967, and worked in banking his entire career. Jim was a family man and was very proud of his three daughters and seven grandchildren. He loved Clemson, a place that united him to his family and friends. With deep patriotism, Jim served in the U.S. Army as a captain, fighting in the Vietnam War. Jim was a sports enthusiast, traveling with friends and family to away Clemson games, bowl games and championships. He grew up vacationing on the South Carolina shore and enjoyed traveling abroad. He was a long-standing member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where he served as treasurer, a member of the financial committee and managed the church basketball league. One of Jim's proudest accomplishments was serving as a founding board member of the Spartanburg Children's Advocacy Center. He was also treasurer of the America Cancer Society.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dianne Rash Bagnal; daughters, Jennifer Bagnal Horton (Greg) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Candace Bagnal Nettles (Neth) of Spartanburg, S.C., and Allison Bagnal Cranford (Shaun) of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren, Anne Gregory Horton, Zella Horton, Sam Horton, Liam Nettles, Garner Nettles, Will Cranford and Hayes Cranford; sisters, Cinda Earle of St. Augustine, Fla., and Margaret Bagnal (Doug Neill) of Avondale, Pa.; sister-in-law, Joyce Bagnal of Spartanburg; brother-in-law, Mark Rash of Mooresville; mother-in-law, Lorene Rash of Mooresville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that he adored.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife's parents; brother, Richard Bagnal of Spartanburg; and brother-in-law, Ed Earle of St. Augustine.

A visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 3, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, at 10 a.m., in Poston Hall. The service will be held immediately following in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.

The family has asked that donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Spartanburg Children's Advocacy Center, 100 Washington Pl., Spartanburg, SC 29302 or St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1320 Fernwood Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.

Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

www.jmdunbar,com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Paul United Methodist Church in Poston Hall
SC
Jan
3
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul United Methodist Church
SC
The J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory - Roebuck
My thoughts and prayers have been with you. And will remain in the days ahead, for you and family.
Mike Moore
Friend
January 6, 2022
I had the honor and privilege to work with Jim at the bank when he and Diane and the girls lived in Columbia Jim was a true gentleman,an accomplished banker,but most of he loved his family. my prayers to Diane and the girls.
Lloyd Hendricks
Friend
January 3, 2022
Roni Kosoglow
January 3, 2022
So sad to hear of Jim's passing, but what a wonderful life he led. He always was so proud of his family, and of course the Tigers. We know you all have very special memories that will help you during his passing.
Ric and Linda Burns
Acquaintance
January 2, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the Bagnal Family. Jim was such a great leader and teacher of banking to all of us who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. He dearly loved his family and of course his "Clemson Tigers". My deepest sympathy to Diane and family.
Stephanie Bailey
January 2, 2022
Kelly Simon
January 2, 2022
Love and prayers for your sweet family. Prayers for your comfort and peace in the days ahead.
Tim and Heather Elrod
Friend
January 2, 2022
Diane and family,
We are so sorry for your loss. The Bagnals are a special family and we love you all!
Isabel & John
Isabel Barber
January 2, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sandra Lipe
Family
January 1, 2022
Your heartfelt loss today will become fond memories of tomorrow. Sending deep feelings of sympathy extending to the family and friends of Jim. In peace, love and understanding.
Sandra Lipe
Family
January 1, 2022
Diane, so sorry to learn of Jim’s death.
Riggs Goodman
Classmate
January 1, 2022
Another distinguished member of Clemson Class of 1967 and American Patriot who selflessly served his country during the Vietnam War now lies in honor glory as God's newest angel. May God's merciful hand guide each family member and loved one as they long and lovingly remember Jim's sterling and everlasting legacy. I am confident Jim's days at Clemson and service to his country will always be marked as "Duty-Honor-and Country and a Clemson Man Needs No Introduction!" Earl Grubbs, CU 1967 and retired Army Officer
Earl Grubbs
Classmate
January 1, 2022
Our condolences.
Ruth Beals
January 1, 2022
There are so many wonderful memories and so many wonderful years to be thankful for during all the life of banking days. It saddens me so that one of my bank family has left us, for Jim was such a part of everything. He will be missed. Much love always to you and the girls Diane, Lisa Alexander
Lisa Alexander
Friend
January 1, 2022
I’m so sorry for your family’s loss, sweet friend. Keeping you all in my prayers.
Lisa Clements
Student
December 31, 2021
Jim was a wonderful friend and traveler. We will forever have happy memories of his good humor and wonderful smiles.
Chris and Paula, Drew and Lindsay Cash
Friend
December 31, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dianne and the family.
Nicky McCarter
December 31, 2021
Jim and his family were an important part of our lives for many years. Roger and I have so many memories of adventures we shared personally and professionally. Our hearts and prayers go out to you all.
Linda Herring
Friend
December 31, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Love you.
Julia and Jim Norman
Friend
December 30, 2021
Jim was a wonderful, engaging, intelligent, and fun person, as well as a loving husband and father to his family. He lived his life well, and will be missed!
Geri Hurlbut
Friend
December 30, 2021
Patti/Barry/Stella LoGiudice
December 30, 2021
Our prayers are with you during this difficult time. You have suffered the loss of your biggest fan, as he loved his family so much.
Jim was such a brilliant man and banker. I had so much respect for him and his passion in his vision of banking. Best Boss Ever!
Such a Tiger fan, I’m sure his blood was orange.
Jo Alyce and Mitch Shook
Friend
December 30, 2021
Jo Alyce and Mitch Shook
Friend
December 30, 2021
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
December 31, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family at this difficult time. We pray that God will hold you especially close .
Bob and Kathy Weathers
Friend
December 30, 2021
Jim married a beautiful loving woman and was so proud of his 3 Tiger gals. We love y’all so much and will be thinking of and praying for y’all for a long time to come.
Mary-Austin Bolin
December 30, 2021
