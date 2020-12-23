Billy, I'm sure you & daddy are fishing together in heaven. I will join you both someday. I know this was your favorite pic of me, for you couldn't believe I caught such a big salmon! You said "Marty, that fish is bigger than you". I laughed so much at that. Now my laughter has changed to tears but I know when I join you in heaven, we will laugh together once again! I miss you so very, very much Billy but I know you are hurting no more. I love you Brother, Marty

Marty Brewer December 26, 2020