William Brewer
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
William Brewer

William "Billy" Glenn Brewer, 60, of Statesville, passed away, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.

Mr. Brewer was born Feb. 5, 1960, in Iredell County, and was the son of Ann Wilson Yates (Bill) of Statesville and the late Glenn Hillary Brewer. He attended West Iredell High School and previously was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He loved fishing, animals and the Lord.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Shawna Brewer; sister, Vickie Jenkins (Steve); brother, Martin Brewer; uncle, Jim Brewer (Eunice); cousins, Tony Brewer (Robin), Jan Brewer, Ricky Brewer (Terri); best friend, Terry Williams; one nephew; and numerous other cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27, at Oakwood Cemetery.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My brother words can't express how much you were loved by so many. I'm so appreciative of the last year we spent together. I'm so sorry you were so sick. I love you always your sister
Vickie Jenkins
December 26, 2020
Billy, I'm sure you & daddy are fishing together in heaven. I will join you both someday. I know this was your favorite pic of me, for you couldn't believe I caught such a big salmon! You said "Marty, that fish is bigger than you". I laughed so much at that. Now my laughter has changed to tears but I know when I join you in heaven, we will laugh together once again! I miss you so very, very much Billy but I know you are hurting no more. I love you Brother, Marty
Marty Brewer
December 26, 2020
I'll never forget you Billy..thanks for being a great friend to me and my family all these years
Dianna Williams Rowland
December 23, 2020
