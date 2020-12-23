William Brewer
William "Billy" Glenn Brewer, 60, of Statesville, passed away, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.
Mr. Brewer was born Feb. 5, 1960, in Iredell County, and was the son of Ann Wilson Yates (Bill) of Statesville and the late Glenn Hillary Brewer. He attended West Iredell High School and previously was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He loved fishing, animals and the Lord.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Shawna Brewer; sister, Vickie Jenkins (Steve); brother, Martin Brewer; uncle, Jim Brewer (Eunice); cousins, Tony Brewer (Robin), Jan Brewer, Ricky Brewer (Terri); best friend, Terry Williams; one nephew; and numerous other cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27, at Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2020.