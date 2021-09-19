Menu
Dr. Abraham M. Phillips
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Phillips, Dr. Abraham M.

September 16, 2021

Beloved son of the late Harry and late Melba Phillips; dear brother of the late Benjamin Leon Phillips; Uncle of Rene Koons (Tom Koons) and Hal Phillips; dear brother-in-law of Carole Phillips; great uncle to Nathan, Nora, Natalie and Nolan Koons; dear brother to the late Miriam Moss; dear cousin, friend, doctor and leader to many.

Dr. Phillips earned his MD from the University of Missouri Columbia and subsequently went on to specialize in Pediatrics and Juvenile Diabetes. Over the course of his career he provided care for countless children in the Saint Louis area. He helped organize Diabetic Camps including EDI and Hickory Hill for young diabetics to learn and manage their condition. Dr. Phillips was on staff at several hospitals in the St. Louis area providing Pediatric care, and was available to personally see to his patients' needs at all times. Throughout his career, he often provided free care to children and families.

Dr. Phillips also served honorably for over 30 years in the United States Army, reaching the rank of Colonel. He served in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm, completed War College and during his service helped command Army hospitals - including 21st General Hospital.

Services: Funeral Service Thursday, September 23rd, 12:00 p.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd. 63132. Visitation after 11:15 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or a charity of your choice. The service will be Live Streamed at www.bergermemorialchapel.com.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
11:15a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
23
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO
Berger Memorial Chapel
24 Entries
Dr. Phillips is one of a kind!! When my daughter Donna (Meyer) Dryden was diagnosed with diabetis at age 5 she was not doing well. I inquired to everyone about what to do! Someone told me about Dr. Phillips and we went to see him. WHAT A DIFFERENCE! Donna went to camp EDI every year and when she was 7, Doc insisted she give her own shot and learn how to test and draw insuline - SHE DID! From that day forward Donna had good health. Donna is now 52 years old in good health & married with 2 children that Doc supervised their development, and Doc's insistance is a big part of why. We truely loved Doc. Donna and I searched for Doc. but could not find him. Rest in peace dear Abe - your memory and graditude will live forever.
Patricia Meyer
Friend
October 30, 2021
I have known Doc most of my life. He was my Pediatrician, my brothers and sisters and my kids. He was the absolute best. Doc, you are missed.
Tim Bloom
October 27, 2021
Thank You for everything you ever done for my family and myself, you are the greatest Doc! You will truly be missed!
Scott Marr
Friend
September 27, 2021
Such a wonderful, passionate doctor for our three children. As a new-born, our daughter was transferred to Cardinal Glennon Hosp due to unexplained fever; Doc Phillips never ceased to call me about her condition nightly at 2 AM when he finished his rounds. I was so grateful as she was hospitalized for one month. He was the best and became the pediatrician for our daughter´s three children. RIP
Marshall and Sandra Hankins
September 27, 2021
Thank you Dr. Phillips! One of the greatest of all time!!
Lindsey Miller
September 23, 2021
He was my doctor as a child. He always made you feel comfortable being there. Sending prayers to his family. RIP
Tina Nichols
Other
September 23, 2021
Growing up we could always count on Doc Phillips. I remember not being scared to go to the doctors when young and it was because he was so good. I remember his office with hats all over the walls. He's forever the benchmark for a good doctor and now that I have my own little one (6 months old and being a 3 month preemie) I have already thought of each pedestrian visited in comparison to Doc. Never one to mince his words, Doc was straightforward and always took care of everyone. I miss looking at all the photos that lined the hallway walls in his office.
Nick Kuhn
September 23, 2021
I really don't know what we would have done without Doc Phillips. We were just so fortunate to have him. There will be many tears and just as many laughs because it's Doc Phillips, we love him and his goofy sense of humor. He will never be forgotten because he will be the benchmark other doctors should strive to reach. We will all miss you Doc.
Jim, Eva, Nate and Nick Kuhn
September 23, 2021
As a young couple our cousins met him when he was at Deaconess early 1980s diagnosed an infant´s hip took all four children to him we have always loved him he would call us at 2 am or anytime day or night I could go on for hours about how much we learned from him and admired him so smart witty common sense funny as all get out awesome military career wonderful friend an patriot we love you forever Dr Phillips
Mary and Paul Hale
September 23, 2021
All stories have a beginning. If you are a Juvenile Diabetic and were fortunate to have Doc as your doctor, you'll always remember that date. Mine was January 26, 1985. I was 15 and 1/2 (exactly). I didn't really know what "diabetes" was, but I knew I was a teenager with a life, school, and friends. I was probably more upset at being told I was to spend a week away in the hospital. But Doc knew exactly what he was doing because I was a teenager and needed to get my sugars into control and learn about my disease. He was there everyday to see me and meet with my folks...even at 11pm at night! Doc also helped me by encouraging me to go to diabetic camp at CHH. He knew that putting kids together would help us gain perspective and encourage us to do what he shined at doing... helping others. I can remember him organizing baseball games we could attend together. When you were Doc's patient, you were his for life. I can remember going to the hospital to get stitches for my finger I cut at work. The nurse asked me who my doctor was and when I told her she said "Honey, you're going to need to wait a minute until we call him cause he doesn't like anybody working on his kids without him knowing". (I was 22 at the time). Docs visits were always fun...long...but fun! I can recall him talking to you and slip out of the room only to come back in wearing a silly hat (tops was his Donald Duck one...though he did have a Goofy one too...deserves mention I was 26 and he still was giving me the hat stick! ) I loved walking the halls and seeing all of the photos of his patients and the pictures they drew. I'm not sure whatever happened to the characture I drew of him when he became a full bird Colonel. During appointments, Doc always was genuinely interested in your life, as well as your health. Doc had an absolutely unique laugh that got "uniquer" and louder, especially if he was in "pun-mode"! Anyone that has ever had DOC over for dinner, knows that dinner would last 3 hours as he always was answering pages and calling us back. We never minded. I probably called him during one or your dinners with him and appreciated him answering! All stories have an ending...but they never really end if we remember them and continue to tell them. When I think about Doc and the story he and I shared, he was truly a one of a kind, selfless, good man. I am honored to have known him and forever in his debt for what he has done for me, my mom and dad, and the countless others whose lives he has touched and changed. Our world has gotten so, so much smaller and may never be able to fill those shinny patton leather shoes. I extend my deepest regrets and sympathys to the family and friends of this great man. One Pun for old times: Have you heard about the scarecrow who got an award for being "out-standing" in his field? Reminds me of Doc! All Good Things, Craig
Craig Franzi
September 22, 2021
We are so thankful to have Dr. Phillips as our children's doctor. He was always kind, informed and willing to help. We have many good memories of him.eo
Elaine and Conrad Oxmann
September 22, 2021
Despite being a pediatrician, Dr. Phillips worked with me for many, many years regarding my diabetic condition. He provided what no other doctor would be known to. I wish I could give him my appreciation for all he has done. He will not be forgotten.
Andrew Kratz
Family
September 22, 2021
Thank you for care during my childhood and being an inspiration to be a Pediatrician as well!
Kent Killian
September 21, 2021
Abe was a very caring man and a wonderful physician. May he rest in peace.
The Dr. Donald Mogerman FAMILY
Friend
September 21, 2021
We got to know Doc. At a challenging period in our life. My daughter was diagnosed with diabetes at 7 years old. We were warned he was quirky, and he did not disappoint. After our experience with a pessimistic specialist we took hope. In a few days she had a regimen that worked. No matter what time of day he would talk us down from a crisis. When we moved to Boston he spent Christmas with us. I understand diabetic care has improved. Thank God. In those days most were on their own. We were lucky, RIP Abe.
Malcolm Spence
Other
September 20, 2021
Doc was one of the first docs that saw me on rotation after I was born, and he later became my official doc when I was diagnosed with diabetes at 9 years old. I have so many fond memories of him: -Wearing his military uniform at CHH -Him buying me the Textbook of Natural Medicine after I chose it as a profession -Him flying out to my graduation in Portland OR in 2011 -Preceptoring with him at his office -His assistance during my pregnancies -All of the photos of his patients on the walls -Always a phone call away! Sending much love to Doc and his family.
Kate Szeto
Other
September 20, 2021
Doctor Abe was one of a kind. I don´t know many doctors who would provide there home number to his patients when there was an emergency. I don´t know many doctors who would treat his patients like they were family. He will be greatly miss.
Dan Connell
September 20, 2021
Doc was my pediatrician from day 1 as well as my cousins' pediatrician. He cared for me even when I went away to college--when I probably should have found a new doctor. He joined my family for Thanksgiving gatherings after the Turkey Day games at KHS. I am forever grateful for all that he did for me and my cousins. I will always consider him part of my family.
Stefanie
Family
September 20, 2021
I have never known anyone like him before and expect I never will again. He was smart, funny, quirky as all get out. I found him as an adult through a friend that was a juvenile diabetic but saw him well into her adult life, like many, many of his patients. He was at the birth of many of his former childhood patients at the birth of their children. I have tried to find him ever since he retired. To buy him lunch or dinner and hear more of his life stories. When I had to call him in the middle of the night, he always had a joke for my husband that I had to pass on. His life was medicine, military and children. Miss you doc. Thanks for everything.
Linda Tanner Keilty
Other
September 20, 2021
Dr. Phillips was a wonderful and caring pediatrician taking exceptional care of our two children! Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Please accept our deepest sympathy.
Jerry and Rita Richards
Other
September 20, 2021
As a colleague for many years when I lived and worked in St Louis, I am certain Abe will be missed by his patients, family, friends and especially at Diabetes summer camp. RIP friend.
Carl S. Ingber, M. D.
Work
September 19, 2021
Doc ,was one in a million and taught me so much while keeping me alive. I loved him as a Father . He came to my Mom's house for Christmas , Thanksgiving and just to stop by . I will miss You Doc . My Condolences to Rene and her Family
Michelle Lewis
Work
September 19, 2021
Dr. Abe was truly a man who cared for others. My family and I were grateful for the time and care he gave to us and touched by his genuine kindness. May he rest in eternal peace.
Ann Shea
Other
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 24 of 24 results