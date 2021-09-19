All stories have a beginning. If you are a Juvenile Diabetic and were fortunate to have Doc as your doctor, you'll always remember that date. Mine was January 26, 1985. I was 15 and 1/2 (exactly). I didn't really know what "diabetes" was, but I knew I was a teenager with a life, school, and friends. I was probably more upset at being told I was to spend a week away in the hospital. But Doc knew exactly what he was doing because I was a teenager and needed to get my sugars into control and learn about my disease. He was there everyday to see me and meet with my folks...even at 11pm at night! Doc also helped me by encouraging me to go to diabetic camp at CHH. He knew that putting kids together would help us gain perspective and encourage us to do what he shined at doing... helping others. I can remember him organizing baseball games we could attend together. When you were Doc's patient, you were his for life. I can remember going to the hospital to get stitches for my finger I cut at work. The nurse asked me who my doctor was and when I told her she said "Honey, you're going to need to wait a minute until we call him cause he doesn't like anybody working on his kids without him knowing". (I was 22 at the time). Docs visits were always fun...long...but fun! I can recall him talking to you and slip out of the room only to come back in wearing a silly hat (tops was his Donald Duck one...though he did have a Goofy one too...deserves mention I was 26 and he still was giving me the hat stick! ) I loved walking the halls and seeing all of the photos of his patients and the pictures they drew. I'm not sure whatever happened to the characture I drew of him when he became a full bird Colonel. During appointments, Doc always was genuinely interested in your life, as well as your health. Doc had an absolutely unique laugh that got "uniquer" and louder, especially if he was in "pun-mode"! Anyone that has ever had DOC over for dinner, knows that dinner would last 3 hours as he always was answering pages and calling us back. We never minded. I probably called him during one or your dinners with him and appreciated him answering! All stories have an ending...but they never really end if we remember them and continue to tell them. When I think about Doc and the story he and I shared, he was truly a one of a kind, selfless, good man. I am honored to have known him and forever in his debt for what he has done for me, my mom and dad, and the countless others whose lives he has touched and changed. Our world has gotten so, so much smaller and may never be able to fill those shinny patton leather shoes. I extend my deepest regrets and sympathys to the family and friends of this great man. One Pun for old times: Have you heard about the scarecrow who got an award for being "out-standing" in his field? Reminds me of Doc! All Good Things, Craig

Craig Franzi September 22, 2021