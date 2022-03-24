Menu
Alan Londe M.D.
Londe, Alan MD

Our dearest husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away the early morning of March 20th. Alan will be remembered for his love of life, his magnetic personality, his constant smile, his sense of humor and mostly his love for his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Sandy Londe, his son and daughter-in-law Ken and Carrie Londe, his grandchildren Megan Ammuel, Allison Londe, Peyton Londe and Nolan Londe. He is preceded in death by his children, Kevin Londe, MD and Kathy Jo Palmer, RN. Through his family and their precious memories, Alan will be forever remembered and loved.

Throughout most of his life Alan was deeply involved with the Boy Scouts of America St. Louis chapter. He served as the camp doctor for over 48 years. We kindly ask that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the St. Louis district of Boy Scouts of America in the name of Alan Londe with the intention to memorialize him in the camp he served so well.

Services: On April 25th, which would have been Alan's 87th birthday, there will be a celebration of his incredible life. Specific details will follow. Graveside service Friday, March 25th, 1:00 p.m., Beth Shalom Cemetery-White Road. Visit

bergermemorialchapel.com for more information and Live Stream link.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.
