Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anita Antoinette Vitale
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Vitale, Anita Antoinette

(nee DiStefano), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in her hometown after a fulfilling life at the age of 98.

Anita is survived by her four children: daughter, Anita DiPasco (Donald) and two grandchildren: Donald DiPasco (Holly) and Peter DiPasco (Annie), and multiple loving great-grandchildren; son, Stephen Vitale (Frances) and three grandchildren: Peter Christian Vitale (Leslie), Lelia Vitale Davis (Bryan), Elizabeth Vitale, and multiple loving great-grandchildren; daughter, Mari Vitale and one grandchild: Michael Flom, and son, Joseph Vitale and one grandchild: Andrew Vitale. Anita was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Frances DiStefano, both of Campobello, Sicily, as well as her loving husband, Dr. Pasquale Antonio Vitale and by her young brother, Giovanni.

Services: Funeral Mass and interment are private. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
Grandma taught me about family - and the strength that comes from having family. She also taught me about storytelling - I hear myself telling my own kids similar stories about the mythical origins of certain foods and dishes, my mouth spinning tales while their mouths chew and chew. Anything to keep the kids eating.
I also have fond memories of her laughter and unique sense of humor - something I must have listened for on the days at her table after mowing her lawn or sweeping the garage. Listening was the best I could do, as the mouth was always full of food.
Peter Vitale
Family
October 26, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing, my family send their condolences. Her father was my grandfathers brother Stefano DiStefano who lived in Leisure City/Miami, Florida.
Steve Norrito
Family
October 22, 2021
Sending our deepest and heartfelt condolences on the loss of your mother.

My husband is your mother’s first cousin Giovanni DiStefano of Florida. He is the son of Stefano DiStefano your grandfather Joseph’s brother.

My husband and I recently moved to Port St. Lucie Florida and I was going through an old album and found a newspaper article on your grandfather Joseph and saw your mothers name in the article and proceeded to search for her. Sadly I discovered her passing and her obituary.

We knew your grandparents Joseph and Frances had a daughter and have thought about her often over the years. Even through ancestry when her name came up we could not place it not until I read the article and there it was Anita Vitale.

You have two surviving first cousins in FL. my husband Giovanni and his brother Giacomo their two sisters are deceased Antonietta and Angelica. There are 12 second cousins and their families. There are lots of your relatives in Florida.

Again we were extremely sad this morning when I googled your mom‘s name and found out that she had just passed. We were somehow hoping to find her and connect.

Much love,
Ann & Giovanni DiStefano
7164 Maidstone Drive
Port St. Lucie FL 34986
Giovanni & Ann DiStefano
Family
October 22, 2021
I am grateful for the many many years I was the daughter that she needed.The Sacred Heart blessed her life with a precious gift of love
Anita DiPasco
Daughter
October 13, 2021
She always did everything she could for me.
Steve Vitale
Son
September 25, 2021
My grandmother was full of life, stories, surprisesshe was fashionable, she was talented, she was unique and she was brilliant. Most of all she was full of love.
Liza Vitale
Grandchild
September 24, 2021
I would like to extend my condolences to you and your family. Your Mother was very beautiful. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sheila Majors
Coworker
September 24, 2021
My condolences to the family. What a beautiful picture, life and tribute.
Laura Stokes
Coworker
September 24, 2021
If Roses grow in Heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for me.
Place them in my Mother's arms
and tell her they're from me.
Tell Mom that I love her and miss her,
and when she turns to smile,
place a kiss upon her cheek
and hold her for awhile.
Because remembering Mom is easy,
I do it every day,
but there's an ache within my heart that will never go away.
Mari Frances Vitale
Daughter
September 22, 2021
Dear Mari - Thank you for sending your mother’s obituary link I just saw it this Monday morning. My condolences to Anita, Steve, Joe and the rest of the family as well. I remember spending the night when I was abt 5 and barely speaking English just Italian and your mother making every thing so cozy. My memories keep going with your mother later telling me how your dad was the love of her life and her boat trip to Italy to visit him when he was stationed in Italy. It’s the way she told her stories that was so special. Rest In Peace Aunt Anita
Marilyn Vitale Pastorek
Family
September 20, 2021
Mari:
I know it’s been a very long time, but I just learned of the loss of your mother. You have my sincere condolences. I remember fondly our sleep overs and how gracious your mother was to me. I always thought her artistic touches throughout the house were masterful. Your mother’s beautiful spirit and warm personality was a gift to all her knew her.
Please accept my understanding and know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
All my sympathy,
Marian Robertson (Ahrens)
Marian Robertson
Classmate
September 19, 2021
Anita was full of life and spunk. She was a loving mother and grandmother I loved talking with her. She is finally home with her love. My thoughts are always with you and your family.
Jessica Anders
Family
September 16, 2021
Your mother had a full and blessed life. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Marleen Hartzell
Friend
September 16, 2021
I would like to give my condolences to the family and my thoughts and prayers for all of you. She lived a long and beautiful life and now resting peacefully in Heaven.

Kathy Emge
Kathy Emge
Coworker
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results