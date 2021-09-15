Vitale, Anita Antoinette

(nee DiStefano), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in her hometown after a fulfilling life at the age of 98.

Anita is survived by her four children: daughter, Anita DiPasco (Donald) and two grandchildren: Donald DiPasco (Holly) and Peter DiPasco (Annie), and multiple loving great-grandchildren; son, Stephen Vitale (Frances) and three grandchildren: Peter Christian Vitale (Leslie), Lelia Vitale Davis (Bryan), Elizabeth Vitale, and multiple loving great-grandchildren; daughter, Mari Vitale and one grandchild: Michael Flom, and son, Joseph Vitale and one grandchild: Andrew Vitale. Anita was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Frances DiStefano, both of Campobello, Sicily, as well as her loving husband, Dr. Pasquale Antonio Vitale and by her young brother, Giovanni.

Services: Funeral Mass and interment are private. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.