I know that a lot of St. Louis Blues fans are mourning the loss of a great player, Bob Plager. I'd like to relate a story about Bob that speaks to not only what a great player he was, but what an genuinely true gentleman he was. Many years ago when my daughter, Shoshana was little, maybe 5 or 6, we were having breakfast at Pumpernickles and Bob was sitting way in the back of the restaurant by himself. I asked my daughter if she wanted to meet a St. Louis Blues hockey player and being young and shy, she reluctantly said ok. Now, I really didn't want to bother Bob since he was eating breakfast, but I figured what the heck for my kid's sake. We went over to his table and I excused myself for interrupting his meal, but my little girl just wanted to say hi. I have to tell you that he was so excited to be recognized that he jumped up from his seat, took us out to his car and gave her not only an autographed picture, but signed a Blues tee-shirt as well. I don't know who got the biggest thrill out of this event, my daughter, Bob, or me, but I will never forget how he went well out of his way to make a young fan happy. Bob was, is, and always will be true Blue in my book.

Steve and Shoshana Grossman March 28, 2021