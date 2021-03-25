Menu
Although Bob Plager was a low-scoring defenseman known more for his physical play than scoring ability, he was a central figure in the Blues franchise-a constant over its 50-plus years. Plager was a member of the inaugural Blues team on Day 1 in 1967, finished his playing career with the Blues in 1977-78 and then hung on in a variety of roles, including a brief stint as head coach of the team in 1992.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.
My wife Karen was an operating room RN at Jewish Hospital during the early years of the Blues. She met many of the team including Bob when they needed repairs. We loved going to the games. What a great guy Bob was. So good for St. Louis.
John Spring
April 18, 2021
knew him as a little girl from kapuskasing coming home to see his parents in summer big teddy bear
shaennea louise reid
April 11, 2021
Bobby Plager has been my favorite player since the first season. My son arranged for us to have lunch with Bobby on my 60th birthday. This was the best gift I ever received. Two hours of talking hockey and the signed photos is something I'll never forget. Thanks Bobby, RIP.
James R Mills
April 10, 2021
You'll always be what Blues Hockey is
Joe Stamer
April 7, 2021
I have great memories of my favorite of the Blues. He always played hard and did his best. My deepest condolences to his family.
Rick Shoninger
April 7, 2021
He was so nice when we met him our hearts sank to hear of his passing. you have our condolences.
David & Doris Hauschild
April 6, 2021
I WAS SO SADDEN TO HEAR ABOUT THE LOSS OF BOB PLAGER I WATCHED HOCKEY AND THE BLUES FROM THE BEGINNIG THE PLAGERS WERE ALWAYS FUN TO WATCH I REMEMBER THE FIGHT IN PHILLY THAT WAS MY BIRTHDAY. BOB IS THE MOST FRIENDLIEST PERSON ON EARTH HE WILL BE DEARLY MISSED I WAS SO HAPPY HE GOT HIS PARADE AND TO RAISE THE STANLEY CUP MISS U ALREADY REST IN PEACE WITH YOUR BROTHERS.
JoAnn Soehngen (Kwiatkowski)
April 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathies are with Jacob and his family. Sincerely, Thomas & Hayden McLeod (PCM)
The McLeod's
April 1, 2021
Bob Plager was a genuine soul who touched countless lives. Many thanks to Coach Plager for all the great memories, especially for leading the Peoria Rivermen to the 1990-91 Turner Cup Championship (as well as the professional hockey record 18 games win streak). As the "truest" Blues, Bob Plager will be missed in Peoria, too. With condolences to his family, as well as gratitude for sharing Bob with all of us.
Sherri Hinton Schneider
April 1, 2021
My Condolence for Bob's Family. I lived down the street from the Plager Family. We Kirkland Laker's loved our Hockey Players and the 3 Plager brothers were dear to our hearts. We all skated on the same out door rink and had such happy times that we all remember and talked about in our later years. God Bless this fine man.
Diane Stoodley-Howe
Neighbor
March 31, 2021
Im so sadden by your sudden departure. I always hoped we could meet. Now this page of my life is closed as i say goodbye to another brother.

My deepest sympathy go out to the entire Plager families you are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Lucie CREDGER
Family
March 31, 2021
Bob and I smoked a few cigars, right outside the player's entrance of the Scottrade Arena. As the game was being played, Bob was sometimes too nervous to watch. We had some great conversations about hockey history, family and just life in general. He was a genuine human being, a legend and a friend.
Lieutenant Dan
March 30, 2021
You are MR.BLUES and will be greatly missed
Joe Stamer
March 30, 2021
I have been watching Blues Hockey since game number one. I am now 63 years of age. The Plager Bros. were my favorite, Esp. Bobby. When we played street hockey I would try and play like he did. A few years ago, I was sitting in the upper bowl of the arena about an hour before the game, because of my feet and neuropathy, getting around is difficult. As I was sitting there a voice from the other end of my row said, hey here kinda early aren't you? It was Bobby. I dropped my water, my cane went down a few rows and I couldn't stop smiling. He came up to me, got the usher to get my cane and invited me to sit in the booth with him. Best time I ever had at a hockey game. 'The God-Father' of the Blues is the best. When I heard the news, my heart sank. It is like I am missing a family member. May God Bless the Plager Family and give Bobby the rest he deserves.
NJA
March 29, 2021
I worked with Bobby at the Blues. He made laugh in the office all the time! His passing makes me so sad. Love to you Bobby.
Sue Profeta
March 29, 2021
So many good, hockey memories of Bobby. Who could forget that game in Philadelphia back in '72. RIP Mr. Blue Note. Heaven welcomes another legend.
TA
March 29, 2021
RIP Blues Warrior ! No one like you anywhere . Blessings to your family
Denise Collins
March 29, 2021
While there are many who will, at a time like this, focus on the tragic loss of a life so dear to his family and the fabric of an organization and a city, I would like to offer this story for the Plager family.... There is a weekly skate after the one Kelly and Kevin sometimes attend, and though those girls do not realize there are Plagers skating at times, two of them decided to stage a fight on Friday night in honor of the recently fallen legend. It is on film and I am going to text it to both Kelly and Kevin when I can get it. Ironically, both of the girls injured themselves and were unable to skate in the Sunday Wild team skate... but most people are lucky to inspire that kind of heartfelt devotion in a small number of people whose lives they touch, your Uncle Bob was clearly a man who could inspire that in not just an organization, but an entire city. No greater words can be said of a man than that he left this world a better place for having walked on it... but that is clearly the case regarding his effect for all Blues fans, the team and this city. God Bless Bob Plager, and the good things that he and the entire Plager family has done for St. Louis.... Smitty
Smitty
March 29, 2021
I know that a lot of St. Louis Blues fans are mourning the loss of a great player, Bob Plager. I'd like to relate a story about Bob that speaks to not only what a great player he was, but what an genuinely true gentleman he was. Many years ago when my daughter, Shoshana was little, maybe 5 or 6, we were having breakfast at Pumpernickles and Bob was sitting way in the back of the restaurant by himself. I asked my daughter if she wanted to meet a St. Louis Blues hockey player and being young and shy, she reluctantly said ok. Now, I really didn't want to bother Bob since he was eating breakfast, but I figured what the heck for my kid's sake. We went over to his table and I excused myself for interrupting his meal, but my little girl just wanted to say hi. I have to tell you that he was so excited to be recognized that he jumped up from his seat, took us out to his car and gave her not only an autographed picture, but signed a Blues tee-shirt as well. I don't know who got the biggest thrill out of this event, my daughter, Bob, or me, but I will never forget how he went well out of his way to make a young fan happy. Bob was, is, and always will be true Blue in my book.
Steve and Shoshana Grossman
March 28, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. He was and still is a great man and followed Bob since I was 10yrs old and also my mom love watching him play. A great player. He will be missed.
Larry Kwiatkowski
March 28, 2021
You were a legend and Godfather of the St. Louis Blues! RIP Mr. Blues!!!
Joseph W. Hayden
March 28, 2021
Thank you for the memories. You will be forever missed. God bless. #5 STL BLUES.
Karen Stratman
March 28, 2021
My father took me to a number of games in the Blues first seasons. A time when men wore suits, women dressed up, almost no helmets were worn and everyone in The Barn waited for #5´s hip check. Fast forward to game 7 of 2019 Stanley Cup. I could not watch the game. I paced the living room. My son called me in after the 4 th goal was scored. All the games I´d been to. All the losses at the end. All the, "next season". It was finally here and soo was #5! I cried, was happy, I screamed at the television and my joy was right there with your dads. What a man, legend, A Blue was your father. Thank You for sharing him with the city of St Louis. Especially those of us that have been here since the beginning of the journey. God be with you all. Gods speed Bobby Plager
Patrice Neuwirth
March 28, 2021
Thanks for all the memories, Sir! As a kid growing up in the late 60´s and 70´s, it was my mother, not father, who initiated the hockey bug in our family. However, Dad worked at Hilltop Lincoln Mercury and serviced Scotty Bowman´s car, so he mentioned how his family loved the Blues. We learned that the players would be at one of the south side car dealerships, so were able to go and meet quite a few players and got autographs. We never missed a game on tv, and Bobby Plager was my favorite player. The #5 has been my favorite # since 1970. My mom was 8 or 9 mos pregnant in `72, when she took us to the preseason Forum that year. Climbing the many stairs of the "old barn", to take our seats. We also found out that Bobby P. lived in Pheasant Run apartments out by Creve Coeur park, and mom drove us out there hoping to get a glimpse. We weren´t lucky enough for that to happen. But...after reading about his awesome, humble, and very approachable demeanor, I have no doubt in my mind, that Mr. Blue wouldn´t have been too upset by our showing up, and driving by. We will never forget you or the memories! (Especially the Philly fight!) Prayers of peace and comfort for your family and friends.
Geri Aubertin-Thompson
March 27, 2021
Love him forever have since 1967 at 12 years old and 65 now love him still did what he represented to his family friends team and city they don´t make them like him any more
Debbie haupt
March 27, 2021
I am shocked of the passing of my good friend. Bobby. We had a lot of good times together he was responsible for me to become a professional hockey player. He brought me to St. Louis as a young guy. To try out for St. Louis. We had good times. Bobby. Rest In Peace. But you will always be remembered up here in Kapuskasing. To Bobby and Melissa. Take care your father was a wonderful man.
Dean Sheremeta
Friend
March 27, 2021
Condolences to the entire Plager family.
Ann (StM) Pomerleau
March 27, 2021
Heart felt condolences to the Plager family. Bob will be greatly missed, a great man and had an awesome style of hockey that I tried to mimic as a player growing up. R.I.P. my friend #5
Butch Bess
March 27, 2021
Deepest condolences to the Plager family and the entire Blues organization. Only met the man once. Got to have a beer with him and chatted for a few minutes. But in those few moments I feel like I lost a friend. Rest in Peace Mr Blue!
Bill Vehlewald
March 27, 2021
Years ago while giving out free mugs at the Clark street gate, Bob Plager ran up to me and asked if he could couple extra mugs. I was surprised and said, “of course you can, your Bob Plager”...to which he said, “ they aren’t for me......that family behind you just dropped there’s and their young boy is in tears”...so I gave him four......Mr. Plager came back a few minutes later to thank me and shake my hand...he even sign my Blues shirt with a big number 5 and a smiling face..just a great and wonderful moment for me to relive from a generous and great man.......try not to hip check St. Peter when you get to heaven Mr. Blue.
Paul Newsham
Friend
March 27, 2021
First saw Bob when he played for the St Paul Rangers and competed against our St Louis Braves. He was a scrappy guy then and very sneaky. So sorry for the loss of life as he was a true asset to our St Louis Blues. Condolences to his family. May he Rest in Peace and enjoy the reunion with his brothers and other friends and family that have gone before him.
Sharon McGuire
March 27, 2021
Many fond memories of him wearing The Note. Long story short my brother and I attended a preseason game at The Arena and a whole bunch of kids ran up to him for autographs. He was at the end near the Blues dressing room in the lower yellow seats and someone wanted Barcs autograph as well. He told the kids see that man in the last row blue section walking? The kids said yes, and half went flying thru the yellow seats to get there first. It wasn't Barc it was a janitor. The smile on his face was priceless.
Scott Sokol
March 27, 2021
A great team mate mentor coach and person he will be missed by everyone who knew number 5
Len frig
March 27, 2021
Grew up watching Bob and Barc play many times in the Arena. Great entertainment . Will never see a hip check like that again. Wonderful when he got his parade and raised the cup. Few people make the personal impact that he has. Peace and love to the family
MT
March 27, 2021
l am having so many memories of when we were all so much younger. Not only did i enioy him as a hockey playerand a man but i warched his and Robins love bloom. Robin and I worked together in the emergency room at Jewish Hospital. we all witnessed the whole thing. It was great to watch.
jay a dodson
March 27, 2021
You will be so missed, Bobby. Rest in Peace. God speed!
Margaret Jorgen-Rohde
March 27, 2021
God bless Number 5.
R Carsten
March 27, 2021
On behalf of the charleville family, our deepest sympathy to Bob's family. My family had the privilege of talking to Bob many times over these past yrs. We are sadden hear in DeSoto,Mo.
R. Charleville
March 26, 2021
A True Blue! RIP Mr. Hipcheck
Marty Meyer
March 26, 2021
You never would have thought he was a professional athlete as he went out of his way to be with the fans. He will be remembered as one of Most beloved citizens of St Louis and will always be in our hearts. Thanks for all you gave to The Blues and to the city of St Louis. We have lost one of the greats. Thanks for all you have done and the memories.
Wayne Karp
March 26, 2021
Thanks Bobby not only for all of the great memories on the ice but also for helping St. Louis (and the surrounding area) become the great hockey town it is today. We will miss you but know you will always be in our hearts. R.I.P.
Cheryl R
March 26, 2021
I will never forget all the good times in Arena Club with Bobby and Barclay. I had the pleasure, along with some of the other Blues wives at the time, of being seated at many dinner functions with Bobby. The very first thing thing that came out out of his mouth was one of his infamous jokes. When my ex-husband Rik died, there was Bobby and Melissa, at the funeral, along with a lot of other Blues players, but one can"t forget Bobby, because of his ability to bring a smile to our faces amongst such sadness. Bobby, thank you for who you were to not only me and my family, but to the entire Blues organization. The alumni club will NEVER be the same without you. To Robyn, Melissa, Bobby, Jr., and the Plager family, I pray for peace in your hearts and want you know we love you all. Thank you for sharing your husband, father and grandfather with all of us!!!!
Chris Wilson and family
March 26, 2021
Bob Plager was my favorite player when I was growing up and playing street hockey in St Louis in the early 70's. Because he was not the biggest body on the ice but he played with a lot of heart and did not take any stuff off anyone even if they were bigger. Never hesitated to drop the gloves when needed. Fast Forward to his years in the front office-His scouting and player development skills helped build the team to what it is today. He was a great man and did more for hockey for this town than anyone else. He will be greatly missed. I am sure he is now reunited with his brothers once again in hockey heaven.
Paul Wilson
March 26, 2021
I will never forget you Bobby. I loved the stories you would tell me and you made me feel important when you would come down and sit with me at a game. You are always in my heart.
Laura Stiffler
March 26, 2021
Very sincere condolences to family and friends, Canada is in mourning. Bobby was a wonderful human being and a friend to Kapuskasing Police during his visits to his parents in that Northern Ontario, Canada Town in the late 1960´s. He always looked forward to sitting in the front of a police car and touring the town. I remember working a midnight shift and he was riding shotgun with his good friend Constable Ron Gignac. We were dispatched to a domestic dispute and Bobby exited the police car and stood on the sideline as our backup. The aggressive husband was at the point of being out of control. Bobby walked up to him and produced a folded package of matches which displayed in very large letters CIAG (Cooperators Insurance Agency Group). Bobby covered "G" with his thumb and showed the aggressive husband the "CIA" and in loud stern voice said, "Sir, I am with the CIA and you are in big trouble". Hubby was lost for words and decided to retreat. Bobby was a strong supporter of the police. Rest In Peace Bobby.
Bob Livingston
March 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss, prayers to the family & Blues family, work will never be the same I will miss the talks we had at the rink, forever in our hearts.
Lori Verble
March 26, 2021
Our condolences to Bobby `s family and the Blues organization. Bobby´s great love for the game of hockey and his sense of humor will be sorely missed.
Joe and Linda Mullen
March 26, 2021
Bobby, you were always such a friendly, fun guy. Such a delight to be around. My heart is broken for your family, friends, the Blues nation, and St Louis. We lost a true legend far too soon. I will never forget any of the times I had the pleasure of your company. From your honest analysis of a live game, to your hilarious stories from years gone by, each memory you've shared will live on in each and every life you touched. RIP #5
Jeff Brantley
March 26, 2021
Bobby, we sure will miss you down here. You put a mark in many peoples hearts. You are a true legend. I love YOU!!!
Jessica Courtway
March 26, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Plager Family and Blues Nation. I´ve followed the Blues since their inception and Bob Plager was always one of my favorites, along with Red Berenson and Glenn Hall. I loved seeing Bob deliver one (or several) of his devastating hip checks. The brawl in Philly will never be forgotten ! I saw the game live on TV. RIP #5 !!!
Glen Behring
March 26, 2021
What a great athlete and an even better man. He embodied the passion of his sport, and lived a life representing the goodness of his city. Rest in peace, Bobby.
JP
March 26, 2021
When you look up "hip check" in the hockey dictionary, you see Bobby´s picture. Rest well in the arms of Jesus, and may God hold his family, friends and fans in His comforting arms.
Todd and Mary Wolfram
March 26, 2021
Condolences to the family. A great man, drove my love for Blues Hockey in the 70´. So very very sorry. Thank you for the memories...
Kim Z
March 26, 2021
You will always be No.5 in our programs and No.1 in our hearts..R.I.P. BOBBY PLAGER
Chris Barr
Friend
March 26, 2021
Thanks for all the memories Bobby... You and your Family are in my Prayers.
Jim Naumann
Friend
March 26, 2021
Never forget Dan Kelly shouting, "Knocked flying by Bob Plager." No one had a more devastating hip check. Part of the Blues is gone, but never forgotten.
George Wood
March 26, 2021
in 1967 at the age of 12 he became my life long superstar. He made me, the blues his family and the city proud. Glad we had him here
Deborah Haupt
March 26, 2021
I first saw Bobby in 1966 when he played for the Baltimore Clippers and was lucky enough to speak to him once while visiting Pittsburgh. He was gracious and kind, and he will be missed. May Bobby's memory always be a blessing to his family, friends, and hockey fans everywhere.
ARLENE M Burman
March 25, 2021
Please accept my condolences. Rest In Peace . I had season tickets from 1967-1995 when I was transferred out of STL. But Bob and the rest of the Blues made me the fan I am today. God Bless you No. 5.
Patrick Monterosso
March 25, 2021
i remember setting up high at the old areni watching bob and barkley red frank and all the rest god bless bobby
c.l.slinkard
March 25, 2021
Wait a minute! You mean that I'm not the only person that Bob spent time talking to at his bar when I stopped there one day. Well he sure made me feel like it!
Jim R
March 25, 2021
We has shared season tickets when Bobby was playing. My husband now has dementia. When I told him that Bobby Plager had died, his response was "he would come down the ice and hip check guys to send them flying." Exciting times!
Janice cronin
March 25, 2021
It was a pleasure and an honor to have met you at Bobby's Place. You showed the utmost respect and kindness to me and my special needs son. May you rest in peace Mr. Plager and no worries, your memory will never fade away.
Lisa Hummert
March 25, 2021
Lost a great Blue and man. Condolences to the Plager family. RIP Bobby; from the entire Tichy family.
Marty Tichy
March 25, 2021
Bobby was a treasure to all. One of the last wonderful humans to share his kindness and be a light to all, with the most grace and humbleness. We are all better as a city and as a part of Blues Nation, having known him. The example he set for over 50 years inspired and influenced so many boys to become good men. This loss is felt by so many, such heavy hearts. But knowing the Boys gave him his parade and he's back to cutting it up with Barclay is the solace we all look to while we weigh who could ever fill his shoes. Peace to your wonderful family, we all know he loved you so well.
Ashley
March 25, 2021
What memories in the early days of Blues Hockey! Full of grit on the ice and gracious to those around him off of ice! Always willing to talk hockey or anything else! A great ambassador for this great sport!
Jim Lieber
March 25, 2021
My condolences go out to the St Louis Blues and to the plager family on the passing of Bobby plager
Michael holzhauser
March 25, 2021
Thank you for always loving the blues the way you did and always being a great St. Louis Blue in every capacity. You will be missed. RIP. Glad you got to see your number raised to the rafters and you got your parade! You deserved both.
Mike Bednarz
March 25, 2021
What fun times the late 60's and early 70's were as a kid when the Blues took over the city. Bob Plager became my idol and wore #5 in almost every sport I played. Met you several times in my life and it was a thrill each time. Thoughts and prayers to the Plager family. RIP #5. You were a TRUE BLUE.
Bob Bunton
March 25, 2021
RIP our friend you will be missed.
Cheryl & Daniel
March 25, 2021
My heart hurts so much. Bobby was not only a big part of the Blues family, but he was a huge part of us fans' lives. I was there when the Blues retired his number, and I talked to him at his bar many times while watching him pace back and forth as all of us watched the boys play out of town. I grew up hearing stories about the Plagers, and my Dad holds a special place in his heart for Bobby as well. I feel as though I've lost another Grandpa. I will always keep Mr. Plager and his family in my thoughts. May Barclay and Billy welcome him to the hockey team in the sky. The Plager boys are back together again.
Jesi Beger
March 25, 2021
Melissa, Bobby Jr., Jacob, and Katie- You all are in my thoughts! My heart breaks for all of you! I am so blessed to have been just a small part of Bobby's life, he was like family to me. He will be forever missed!!! Rest in peace, #5!
Julie Higgs
March 25, 2021
From Peoria, was glad I had the chance to meet Bobby and hang out with him a few times. He was a great man. Rip
John Defreitas
March 25, 2021
Please accept our deepest sympathy during this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. St. Louis was so lucky to him, he has paved the way for youth hockey. We are grateful, and honored to have had the pleasure of meeting him on a few occasions. Always gracious, and kind as could be. He will be greatly missed. RIP #5 At least he got to finally see the Blues win that Cup - #Gloria2019 xoxoxo
The Harwood Family
March 25, 2021
i sorry for bobby palger family i am parying for the family and every st.louis blues fan and players and blues family.
michael handlan
March 25, 2021
R.I.P Bobby
Caitlin Loggins
March 25, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, IU met Bobby at the All-Star FainFair in 2019, in St. Louis. It shocked the whole hockey world on his passing. But we know he's in a good place with his brothers.
Nick Schaeffer
March 25, 2021
R.I.P. Mr.Blue You will never be forgotten
Gary Warren
March 25, 2021
I have seen ALL the Plager brothers play at the old arena. I best remember Bob getting into a fight with Derrick Sanderson of the Bruins. Beat his punk rear end big time. And the riot that happened in Philly; And many more memories. The entire hockey world is in shock over his passing. RIP Bob. With your brothers and Bob Gassoff.
David Wilson Sr.
March 25, 2021
To read thru these condolences is a testament to the man that Bob Plager was. We're blessed with the number of former Blues who choose to make Saint Louis their home and become integral to the heart of our community. Bob Plager exemplified the very best of what that means and we are less now with his passing. He was an example to all of us on how to treat one another. RIP Bob.
Chris Doehring
March 25, 2021
My condolences to the Plager family. What a wonderful man. Had the pleasure of meeting him a couple of times over the years and he signed my sweater with the smiley face. Quite a thrill getting my picture with him at Centene. R.I.P. MR. BLUE
Geoff Decker
March 25, 2021
My heart goes out to Bobby and family. I remember back in the 70s growing up and meeting him at the Arena and talking to him. Such a sweet soul .
Beth Fagala
March 25, 2021
My yearly trip to Bobby's place rejuvenated me with all the memories. Starting with season tickets in year one.
Bill S
March 25, 2021
In '69 as a 4th-grader, I'd lay on my parents' bed with my pocket-sized Panasonic transistor radio listening to Kelly and Kyle talk about "the Plager boys." Bobby was a hero to all of us street-hockey-crazed suburban urchins.
Jimmy 99
March 25, 2021
My thoughts are with the Plager family. I enjoyed meeting Booby many times and my fondest memory is meeting him on Andy Strickland's radio show at Johnny Mac's. I asked Bobby to sign a cars that was actually a misprint and had a picture of Barclay instead. He told a long story about Barclay and signed the card. What a wonderful man. He will truly be missed by many. #5 in the program, #1 in our hearts!
Wayne Werner Jr
March 25, 2021
I am literally a Blues lifetime fan and was shocked to hear this news . Hard to know what to say as words won't cover your loss. Number 5 forever
Brad Dunn
March 25, 2021
My friends and I went to a playoff watch party at Bobby's Place in Valley Park. My friend Ryan brought the book Tales From Behind the Blue Bench and a picture of Mr. Plager screening Ken Dryden hoping to get them signed. Mr. Plager was there standing with some of the waitresses . I took the photo up and asked him to sign it. He looked at the picture, showed it to the waitresses and said "look how high I used to be able to jump girls". Later my friend took the book to be signed and Mr. Plager spent several minutes going through the book and telling him additional stories . Mr. Plager had the ability ,even in a crowd, to make you feel like you were the only other person in the room. God bless Bob Plager
Gary Blankenship
March 25, 2021
My dad bought season tickets the first year the blues came to St. Louis. Nothing was as fun as watching Bobby do his hip check. What a great ambassador for the blues. Condolences to his family And rip #5
Joyce barry
March 25, 2021
We offer our sympathy to Bob's family and to let you know what a gracious man he was. The endless pictures he took with us and the cup,always smiling!
Fran
March 25, 2021
I grew up 3 hours away in Macon Missouri listening to the late/great Dan Kelly describing Blues games that put me there. I vividly remember the rough and tumble Plager brothers wreaking havoc on opposition. Years later watching the old Paul Newnan movie, Slap Shot, with the Hansen brothers always made me smile and think of Bobby and his brothers. I regrettably never got to meet Bobby but I know he will ALWAYS be known as Mr St Louis Blue and an iconic ambassador for the city of St Louis. RIP #5. You will be forever missed!
Larry Scales
March 25, 2021
Seems as though his whole life was a "PARADE".A series of joyful celebrations !
Mark Maxwell
March 25, 2021
May GOD Bless You. We the fans will miss YOU. We remember all the good things you did for the Blues and St. Louis. RIP,
Gary Gansmann
March 25, 2021
I met Bobby at a fund raiser for my nephew in 2018. Bobby´s Place in Fenton was the final stop of the day, and he couldn´t have been more gracious and accommodating. He took pics, signed autographs and swapped stories with my family and myself. We had a good laugh about the infamous Philly fight. RIP Bobby, you will be sorely missed by everyone.
Pam George
March 25, 2021
Thank you for everything Mr. Plager. As sad as we all are right now, it makes us smile knowing you got your parade.
Chris Germain
March 25, 2021
My condolences to the Plager family.I have been a fan of the Blues from day one.Although I am sad that Bob was taken from us too soon,it brings a smile to my face reading the stories today about Bob and the Blues.I was a season ticket holder in the late 70´s and in the 80´s.The Blues at that time would hold a open house for season ticket holders at the old barn and than the new arena.I had the privilege than talking to Bob and hearing stories of the past.You will be missed Bob but definitely not forgotten.Go Blues!!
Ron Vineyard
March 25, 2021
Two of my greatest moments as a Blues fan were watching Bobby and his brother's numbers rise to the rafters together and seeing the Cup handed to Bobby. It was so obvious what both meant to him and how much he loved the Blues. Condolences to the Plager family.
Shane Matzen
March 25, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the family. We are sure gonna miss you! Thank you for everything! God bless!! RIP friend...
Jo Anne Burger
March 25, 2021
May you rest in peace Bobby. For 50 years you were the heart and soul of the Blues. Can't imagine the Blues without you. You finally get to see Barclay and Noel again.
Cathleen DesRoche
March 25, 2021
What sadness I feel. I'm so glad that Mr. Plager had the pleasure to watch his retired number raised. When Barclay's came down to meet his, there wasn't a dry eye in the arena. Only time I cried at a hockey game. Then, and when I heard the news yesterday.
A fan
March 25, 2021
Very sad. One of my childhood heroes. Met Bobby at his bar in 2018. Told him I changed my baseball number from 6 for Stan to 5. He laughed and said his buddy Stan could hit a ball but he Bobby could hip check better than Stan. Always had a smile. He will be missed
Bill Becher
March 25, 2021
