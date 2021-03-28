O'Brien, Carol M.

(nee Haefner), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, March 19, 2021. Loving wife of the late Honorable Emmett O'Brien; mother of Kimberly (Andrew) Klosak, Stephen (Angela) O'Brien and Kevin (Sarah) O'Brien; grandmother of Kaleigh, Skylar, Parker and Liam; aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many.

Services: Private Graveside Service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Saturday, April 3th. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held in early summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Society of St Vincent De Paul, St Louis. Friends may sign the family's onine guestbook at Schrader.com.