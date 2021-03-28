Menu
Carol M. O'Brien
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

O'Brien, Carol M.

(nee Haefner), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, March 19, 2021. Loving wife of the late Honorable Emmett O'Brien; mother of Kimberly (Andrew) Klosak, Stephen (Angela) O'Brien and Kevin (Sarah) O'Brien; grandmother of Kaleigh, Skylar, Parker and Liam; aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many.

Services: Private Graveside Service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Saturday, April 3th. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held in early summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Society of St Vincent De Paul, St Louis. Friends may sign the family's onine guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Graveside service
Holy Cross Cemetery
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol and family are in my prayers. Carol and I enjoyed walking, and often going for coffee and conversation. We shared and prayed together. She was a delightful friend.
Sue Rosswick
Friend
April 16, 2021
Kim, Steve and Kevin please accept my sympathy. Loved your mom. Your dad always called her Gracie and I called her spacey Gracie. Great mom to wonderful kids. You guys were blessed with two awesome parents.
Rich Hansmann
April 8, 2021
Dear Carol you will be missed. We so enjoyed our time together as the "Holy Infant Senior Carols" all 7 of us. And we accomplished the Irish Dancing entertainment without a flaw. We also had a wonderful time with you and Emmett in Ireland. May you and Emmett enjoy everlasting peace with Our Lord.
Carol Laupp
Friend
April 6, 2021
I met Carol at Holy Infant School. My son, Jake and Carol’s son Kevin started kindergarten together. Kevin and Jake became good buddies and they spent a lot of time together. Carol was always taking them to fun places. She was such a kind, loving person. When my husband died, many years ago, she was one of the first to reach out to me. I’ll never forget her kindness. To Kim, Stephen and Kevin, we are so sorry for your loss. May the loving memories of your mom help you through this.
Edna Sackman Merz
Edna Merz
Friend
April 3, 2021
Carol was my first friend in St. Louis. I moved here in 1950 as a seventh grader, met Carol and her sister, Pat and Carol and I became very good friends from then on. We went to St. Raphael grade school and on to Bishop DuBourg High together. She was always a sweet girl and a good friend. Marian Perry Engel
Marian Engel
Friend
March 30, 2021
I first met Carol on the CRHP weekend that I gave back in 1998 and then we were also members of the Joyful Hope Prayer Group together. I use to pick her up every week for the meeting. I loved her gentle spirit and her warm, welcoming smile. She loved God and her family and she taught me to ALWAYS pray for those who are Care Givers. Treasure all the memories as they will be a great help in the healing process. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. God's blessings to all her family.
Mo Londe
Friend
March 29, 2021
Carol, you were always so sweet and kind to everyone. Your love and smile for all is really missed. I remember when you helped set up my kitchen when I moved which was really appreciated. Thank you for being you. God bless.
Pauline Nocifora
Friend
March 29, 2021
I knew Carol well for many years. We enjoyed good times working with our daughters as leaders in Junior Catholic Daughters! We also enjoyed get togethers with our circle of Carols in the Holy Infant Seniors group. Carol was fun to be around and a good sport when we practiced an Irish dancing routine to entertain the Seniors at their Christmas party. She gave us good memories and will be missed. Our prayers are with her family!
Carolyn & Hank Kraichely
Friend
March 28, 2021
What a lovely lady Carol was. Always smiling. Ellen Friesen and Carol are doing the happy dance together today. Rest In Peace Carol
Dick and Jeane Bacon
Friend
March 28, 2021
I have such fond memories of Carol. I always enjoyed visiting with her. Carol and Emmett were fun to be around. I will keep Carol and the family in my thoughts and prayers.
Maura McShane
Friend
March 28, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family. I went to high school with Carol and remember heras a sweet person. She will be missed.
Mary Ann McFarland Dryden
Friend
March 28, 2021
Kevin, Steve, & Kim, I am sorry for the loss of your mom. She had such a kind, sweet spirit and my memories of her are filled with joy. You all are in my prayers during this time.
Josh Jaworowski
March 28, 2021
Carol and Emmett were dear friends. Carol was thoughtful, kindhearted, charitable, and fun. Her smile would light up the room. Most of all she was the soul of a most wonderful family. Vicki and I offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to them all. Carol will be remembered and missed.
steven goldman
Friend
March 25, 2021
