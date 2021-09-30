Harpole, Carolyn A.

(nee Roth), lost her long-fought battle with breast cancer and passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, surrounded by those she loved. Beloved wife of Steven R. Harpole; loving mother of Hannah and Allison Harpole; dear daughter of Gertrude Roth; dear sister of Jim Roth and Stephanie Lathrop, loving 'Fun-ma' to her granddog Maple, beloved friend to more than we could ever list. She was preceded in premature death by her sister Marguerite Roth and her father Leo Roth.

Simply put, Carolyn was an incredible mother, wife and friend to many, and she made an impact in the lives of all who knew her. Carolyn had a passion for traveling and making memories with her family. She loved Rock 'n Roll and seeing her favorite artists in concert, tending to her garden and sharing her harvest with others, spending time with her friends, and befriending any dog she met. She has left an impossible hole to fill in the lives of the many that love her.

Services: Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center Cancer Research: http://mdacc.convio.net/goto/CarolynHarpole. www.boppchapel.com