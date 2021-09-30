Menu
Carolyn A. Harpole
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Harpole, Carolyn A.

(nee Roth), lost her long-fought battle with breast cancer and passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, surrounded by those she loved. Beloved wife of Steven R. Harpole; loving mother of Hannah and Allison Harpole; dear daughter of Gertrude Roth; dear sister of Jim Roth and Stephanie Lathrop, loving 'Fun-ma' to her granddog Maple, beloved friend to more than we could ever list. She was preceded in premature death by her sister Marguerite Roth and her father Leo Roth.

Simply put, Carolyn was an incredible mother, wife and friend to many, and she made an impact in the lives of all who knew her. Carolyn had a passion for traveling and making memories with her family. She loved Rock 'n Roll and seeing her favorite artists in concert, tending to her garden and sharing her harvest with others, spending time with her friends, and befriending any dog she met. She has left an impossible hole to fill in the lives of the many that love her.

Services: Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center Cancer Research: http://mdacc.convio.net/goto/CarolynHarpole. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Carolyn was a great friend and mentor during the time we worked together. She will be missed and remembered fondly.
Jason McAdamis
Work
October 22, 2021
Steve and family, I was so sorry to hear about your loss. Please accept my sincere condolences. We will keep you in our prayers. Jeff Rowe Springfield, MO
Jeff Rowe
October 19, 2021
My sincere condolences to Steve, Hanna and Allison on Carolyns passing. She was a wonderful woman, and I enjoyed working for her in the Tax Dept at May. May God comfort you at this time. You are in my prayers.
Ginny Goetz
October 1, 2021
May the Lord´s Blessings be with you Aunt Gert and Carolyn´s family. May the soul of your faithfully departed through the mercy of you O Lord Rest In Peace. Amen
Andi Chorosevic-Claiborne
September 30, 2021
Dear Steve, Hannah and Allison. Please accept my condolences and deepest sympathy on Carolyn's passing. She was a great co-worker and a fantastic friend. I prayed for her daily as she bravely battled this disease and will continue to pray that God will comfort you and bring you peace.
Nick Puglisi
September 30, 2021
Jeff and Cindy Kane
September 30, 2021
