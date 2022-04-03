Murray, Claire Kathryn

Formerly of Creve Coeur, MO, passed away on March 30, 2022, surrounded by her family, which was most important in her life. She was 94.

Claire was born October 8, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to William Murphy and Katherine (McKay) Murphy. She grew up in Brockton, MA, and graduated from Bridgewater State Teachers College with a major in physical education. She then married her high school sweetheart Robert W. Murray, her husband of 60 years. He preceded her in death in 2012.

Claire would frequently remark that she had a wonderful life and was most fortunate. She rarely met a stranger and could talk to anyone. Her husband and seven children were the center of her life, although she welcomed foreign exchange students into an expanded family, and holiday dinner guests frequently included her childrens' friends. Often nicknamed "St. Claire" in a humorous note by her nephews and nieces, there was a deep truth in the title.

With her husband, an internationally renowned chemist, she traveled widely, spending sabbaticals in Germany and their beloved Ireland. Claire was always active and engaged, president of the Yale Dames Club while her husband finished his Ph.D., even typing his master's thesis while awaiting the imminent birth of their 4th child. She was active in the community, church, and politics.

After moving to the St. Louis area when her husband become the first tenured full professor of chemistry at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, she brought her energy, warmth and joy of living to activities with Incarnate Word and then St. John Bosco Catholic parishes; she was elected township committeewoman and even ran for the state House of Representatives. All this while raising seven children active in a variety of extra-curricular school activities, where she was a scout leader, catechism teacher, and enjoyed a wide range of friends.

Claire is survived by her children Kathleen Murray of Overland Park, KS, Lynn Murray (Richard Gilman) of Overland Park, Elizabeth Murray Stangler (Gary) of Overland Park, Daniel Murray (Dawn) of Warren County, MO, Padraic Murray (Lila) of Creve Coeur, MO.

She was preceded in death by sons Robert W. Murray Jr and William Murphy Murray. She is also survived by cherished sister Judy Murphy Merra (Sabino) of Sudbury, MA, and sisters-in-law Marilyn Derby and BetteLou Popuolo (Michael). She was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Carehaven Homes-Southmoor for the excellent and loving care they provided the past three years.

Services: Funeral arrangements are under the auspices of Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home. There will be a reception for family and friends Tuesday, April 5, 4-7 p.m. at the home of Paddy and Lila Murray, 1810 Walnutway Drive. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 12934 Marine Avenue, Maryland Heights. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Contributions in her honor should be made to the Robert W. Murray Lecture, an endowed lecture series to honor his distinguished research career at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Donations can be made online at umsl.edu or by mail to Office of Development, 308 Woods Hall, 1 University Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63121.

