Daniel Eugene Baker
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
Saint Charles, MO

Baker, Daniel Eugene

entered into rest and into the arms of our Lord on Jan. 4, 2022.

Born Dec. 18, 1952, was truly blessed and chosen by the late Donald L. Baker and the late Mary Ann Baker (Walbridge). Born to Patricia A. O'Brien and given the name James Patrick O'Brien, half-brother to Leo and Kraig (Brenda) Spayde of Michigan, the late Mark, late Michelle and late Suellen Spayde. Birth father of James Patrick was the late Nelson James Brown, half-brother to Donald Brown of North Carolina, James Brown of Colorado and Carol (Justin) McKelvey of Michigan. Beloved husband and best friend to Vallerie Ann (Bendawald) whom he married Feb. 16, 2013. Loving and proud father to Katy (Paul) Becker, Laura Marie Baker, and Tim Baker, step-son Andrew (Olivia) Chapman. Grandfather of six wonderful children; Ethan and McKinley Becker, Charlie and Lily Baker-Bowers, and Emerson and Brayden Chapman. Dear uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend to many.

Daniel was a member of The Crossing of Chesterfield, worked for Laclede Gas and a friend of St. Joseph Shrine.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shrine of St. Joseph or Humane Society.

Services: Visitation, Mon., Jan. 10, 2022, 4-8 p.m. at Hutchens Stygar Mid Rivers. Funeral Service, Tues., Jan. 11, 2022, 12 noon at The Crossing of Chesterfield, 114 N. Eatherton Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63005. Please meet at church.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., Saint Charles, MO
Jan
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
The Crossing of Chesterfield
114 N. Eatherton Rd., Chesterfield, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
