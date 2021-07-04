Steinmann, Daniel W.

Called to the joy of Christ's Resurrection, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Born to the late Frank and Frances (Woltering) Steinmann on September 16, 1930. Beloved husband of Mel (Stratmann) Steinmann for 68 years. Devoted father of Daniel (Laura) Steinmann, Laura (the late Neil) Healey, and Susan (Gary) Sayble; cherished grandfather of the late Jennifer Steinmann, Kayla Sayble, and Gavin Sayble; dear brother of Janet Rector. Preceded in death by his sister Verneda Rowe and brother Thomas Steinmann.

Dan was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Highland, IL and Rubicam Business School in St. Louis, MO. He served in the Korean War from 1951-1953. He spent 46 years as a Paper Sales Represenative for Butler Paper Co. and Georgia Pacific. He was also an active parishioner of St. Clare of Assisi Church. He touched the lives of many nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to H.I.S. K.I.D.S. cancer camp or St. Vincent DePaul.

Services: Visitation before the 11:00 a.m. Memorial Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15642 Clayton Road, Ellisville, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021. Dan donated his body to St. Louis University for Medical Research.