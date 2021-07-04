Menu
Daniel W. Steinmann

Steinmann, Daniel W.

Called to the joy of Christ's Resurrection, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Born to the late Frank and Frances (Woltering) Steinmann on September 16, 1930. Beloved husband of Mel (Stratmann) Steinmann for 68 years. Devoted father of Daniel (Laura) Steinmann, Laura (the late Neil) Healey, and Susan (Gary) Sayble; cherished grandfather of the late Jennifer Steinmann, Kayla Sayble, and Gavin Sayble; dear brother of Janet Rector. Preceded in death by his sister Verneda Rowe and brother Thomas Steinmann.

Dan was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Highland, IL and Rubicam Business School in St. Louis, MO. He served in the Korean War from 1951-1953. He spent 46 years as a Paper Sales Represenative for Butler Paper Co. and Georgia Pacific. He was also an active parishioner of St. Clare of Assisi Church. He touched the lives of many nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to H.I.S. K.I.D.S. cancer camp or St. Vincent DePaul.

Services: Visitation before the 11:00 a.m. Memorial Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15642 Clayton Road, Ellisville, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021. Dan donated his body to St. Louis University for Medical Research.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
15642 Clayton Road, Ellisville, MO
Jul
9
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
15642 Clayton Road, Ellisville, MO
My condolences to your family. My father was Frank´s brother Joseph. When we visited from California in 1972 we stayed with Daniel and his family. He showed us around St. Louis and you were all so good to us. I think about that often. His son and I went to see a Three Dog Night concert. I wish we could have been closer and seen each other more often. I hope your memories will be a source of comfort. You are in my thoughts.
Gary Steinmann
Family
July 15, 2021
God blesses you Mr. Steinmann. And your family. My condolences to you Mrs. Steinmann and to your whole family. A well-earned rest has been won. :) Many Blessings, Patricia Maes and Family, Neighbors of Dan and Laurie.
Patricia Maes
Friend
July 9, 2021
Mike & Bonny Hannigan, Mary and Ben Cashman and our families send love and condolences to Melba and the entire Steinmann family. Dan was a blessing to all who knew him!
Patricia Post
Family
July 8, 2021
