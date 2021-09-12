Schlag, Darwin W. Jr.

passed away, Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Loving husband of the late Pollylou Schlag (nee Wilson). Dear father of Mark (Sarah) Schlag, Dottie (Steve) Bardon, Tom (Kathy) Schlag and Don (Kathy) Schlag. Grandfather of Lauren, Amy, Michael, Jacob, Joseph, Patrick, Brad, Daniel, Jeff, Andy, Matthew, Elizabeth, Debra and Lisa. Great grandfather of Louise, Gwendolyn, James, Heidi, Jonathan, Brody, Sophia, Emily, Clayton, Andrew, Ethan, Sarah and Xander. Brother of Sue (the late Tony) Risner and Norman (Betty) Schlag. Brother in law, uncle, cousin, friend and mentor to many.

Services: Funeral service at Salem in Ballwin United Methodist Church, 14825 Manchester Road, Ballwin 63011, Monday, 11:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Salem in Ballwin United Methodist Church or the charity of choice. Visitation at church, Monday 9 a.m. until time of service. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.