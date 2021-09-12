Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Darwin W. Schlag Jr.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Schlag, Darwin W. Jr.

passed away, Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Loving husband of the late Pollylou Schlag (nee Wilson). Dear father of Mark (Sarah) Schlag, Dottie (Steve) Bardon, Tom (Kathy) Schlag and Don (Kathy) Schlag. Grandfather of Lauren, Amy, Michael, Jacob, Joseph, Patrick, Brad, Daniel, Jeff, Andy, Matthew, Elizabeth, Debra and Lisa. Great grandfather of Louise, Gwendolyn, James, Heidi, Jonathan, Brody, Sophia, Emily, Clayton, Andrew, Ethan, Sarah and Xander. Brother of Sue (the late Tony) Risner and Norman (Betty) Schlag. Brother in law, uncle, cousin, friend and mentor to many.

Services: Funeral service at Salem in Ballwin United Methodist Church, 14825 Manchester Road, Ballwin 63011, Monday, 11:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Salem in Ballwin United Methodist Church or the charity of choice. Visitation at church, Monday 9 a.m. until time of service. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Ballwin United Methodist Church
MO
Sep
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ballwin United Methodist Church
14825 Manchester Road, Ballwin, MO
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
Darwin was quite a character, full of vivid brevity. I had only met him a few years ago in a writing group. Not only his massive haiku collection but other essays he wrote were remarkable. And his comments about wife and war and loving children and life in general were perceptive. Upon his death I got a more complete picture of this marvelous man. You see, he never bragged about, let alone mentioned his accomplishments.
david deufel
September 21, 2021
My Prayers to the Schlag Family.
Felicia Bamer
Friend
September 13, 2021
To the Schlag Family
Please accept my sympathies for your loss. What an amazing obituary about your father. The writing gene carries on in the family. Loved his wit. He and Polly Lou will be missed.
Sharon Klein
Neighbor
September 13, 2021
Darwin will be truly missed with the creative writing group. He was an inspiration for the fellow writers to carry index cards and write whenever the thoughts came to us. I enjoyed reading about his travels and the many Haikus. Most of all, I will miss his sense of humor.
Barb Hackett
September 11, 2021
Darwin was a treasure. I came to know him when he was at the tail end on the spectrum of life, but he was still in the forefront with regard to wit and wisdom. He enlivened our Creative Writing Group. We looked forward to his haikus and memoirs. Sending you thoughts of comfort and love. I know your memories will uplift and sustain you all. Thank you for including the beautifully written obituary, which wonderfully spans Darwin's life. It is a fitting tribute to a remarkable man.

Charlotte Ellington
Charlotte Ellington
Friend
September 11, 2021
Dear Don and family my thoughts and prayers go out to you at this time, many prayers to you.

Stephanie Alberts
Stephanie Alberts
Friend
September 10, 2021
I am truly sorry for the loss of your dad. He will be in my nightly prayers.
God Bless your entire family at this time.
Susan Bruno
September 10, 2021
To the Schlag family. So sorry for your loss. We have lived next door to
Polly Lou and Darwin for 33 years. Wonderful neighbors who brought deer to our backyard daily. And Darwin’s dry sense of humor! They will be missed.
Paul and Carol Temme
Neighbor
September 10, 2021
We will always remember Mr. Schlag for his quick wit and taking copious notes in church. Such good friends of our parents and a fine man. He will be missed. Our sympathies to the whole family. Love and prayers to all.
Susan Pickardt
Friend
September 10, 2021
Mark, please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I know it is a comfort to you that he is not in pain and is with your mom. Losing our parents is do hard.
Kay Maddox
Friend
September 9, 2021
Don, so sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family. I know he will be missed.
Barb Benson
Friend
September 9, 2021
I am so sorry for you and your family. Keeping all of you in my prayers. May your memories bring you peace and joy as you look back through time .
Anita Walth
Friend
September 9, 2021
