Carmichael, David Lessley

March 4, 1942 - June 20, 2021

Loving husband to Bonnie (Eckwald) for over 60 years; much beloved father of Warren

Carmichael (Lori), Cathy Roth (Vince), the late Chris Carmichael, and Vicki Carmichael; doting grandfather of David, Kristin, Daniel, Gina, Rachel, and the late Alyssa Carmichael; loving god-father to Ryan Carter; dearest friend and mentor to many. David graduated from Ferguson High School and attended Washington University before beginning his 30+ year career at Boeing, where he developed software in the early days of computer technology. He was a faithful member of several UCC churches throughout his lifetime, teaching Bible study classes. David was an avid music lover and sang in church and community choruses for most of his life and sang some years with the Saint Louis Symphony Chorus. David loved spending time with his family and pursuing his many and varied interests from growing orchids to building model airplanes to enjoying Cardinals baseball. He enjoyed playing (and winning!) games with his family and friends.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 17th at 2 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ, 405 S. Fifth St., St. Charles, MO 63301. Memorials can be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden:

https://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/donate