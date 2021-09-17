Menu
David Eugene Keller
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Keller, David Eugene

David Eugene Keller, 65, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away Tuesday, September 14th at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. He was born August 23rd, 1956 in Perryville, Missouri to Eugene and Velda (Unterreiner) Keller. Dave and Victoria "Vicki" R. Signorino-Blaida Keller were married August 21st, 1994 in St. Louis, Missouri. She survives in St. Louis.

Dave was generous, gentle, and humble. He adored the love of his life, Vicki, with whom he shared so many loving memories. Theirs was a love for the ages. Dave was a devoted son, husband, father, father-in-law, loving "Papa" to his dear grandchildren, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to so many. He and Vicki were always welcoming hosts for all friends and family to several large, frequent gatherings.

Dave was a nationally-known CPA recognized by automobile dealer trade associations and other groups. He used his tremendous skills to help thousands of businesses succeed and worked hard up until his final days so that he and Vicki could help others. He loved his hometown of Perryville and supported several businesses, including the family-owned Keller Motors dealership. Dave Keller was larger than life. There was nothing Dave wouldn't do for you.

Dave's surviving family includes mother Velda Keller; wife, Vicki Keller; Vicki's daughter Nina (Blaida) and her husband Charles Harris, Vicki's son Andy Blaida and his wife Lizette; his loving grandchildren Josephina, Charlie, Miranda, & Bella; three brothers Steve (Debbie) Keller, Ricky (Karen) Keller, and Tom (Sascha) Keller; two sisters Teresa (Tim) Buchheit and Mary Keller (Chris.

Dave was preceded in death by father, Eugene, and siblings Laurie and James.

Services: Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home at 12444 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131. Following the Mass, burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 Mackenzie Rd. Affton, MO.

Memorial contributions can be made out to St. Vincent de Paul Education Foundation in Perryville, Missouri. http://www.svdepaul.org/onlinegiving/


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Sep
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Clement Catholic Church
1510 Bopp Rd, Des Peres, MO
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Dave years ago at DKK. He was a wonderful man. He will be missed
Lisa Lyon
October 10, 2021
Dave was one of the best people that I have every met and I was fortunate to be able to call him a friend. He was a partner with me in the CLA dealership practice. I really appreciated how he mentored me and enjoyed giving me a hard time when we got the opportunity to spend time together. He was a true professional, a humble leader that enjoyed helping clients and teammates, and always focused on taking care of his friends and family. He will be greatly missed! Vicki and family- my thoughts and prayers go out to you on your loss. He was an amazing guy and I´m sad to see him go.
Scott Gorden
Work
September 19, 2021
My dear sister, Vic, as you know, I'm so sorry. It's funny, I have these memories of Dave, many of them wanting to help me in some way, one time spending about an hour on the phone with me trying to pay for Deb and me going on a family Florida vacation but I never gave in to his big heart generosity because the situation was what it was and part of it was I didn't want to ever feel I took advantage of Dave's heart. The one I shared with you already is the recent one this past July when I was sitting next to Dave at your pool and he makes me a root beer float I couldn't believe how good it was and how that made him happy to make me happy. That was Dave, wanting to make people happy and things work right. He did not like deception and worked hard to root it out of his clients' businesses. On one visit there I remember he literally stayed up all night to find where a financial record was not correct and he eventually found it. He sure will be missed by many and he knew he was loved by you. Dave was such a blessing to us. Thank you, God.
John Signorino
September 19, 2021
I am so sad for you Vicki, losing such a man as Dave who will be sorely missed by all your family and extended family. His love and kindness was so apparent.
Deb Signorino
Family
September 19, 2021
Vicki, so sad to hear about David. One of my favorite people. I think we go back to 1994.
Claude Lyles
September 19, 2021
Shane Born
September 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you and your family Vicki. God Bless all fo you in this time of sorrow.
Tom Amaro
Other
September 17, 2021
I am sorry to hear about Dave's untimely passing. I knew Dave through his membership in AutoTeam America. Dave was a CPA rock star in the dealership industry. I always admired his incredible work ethic, dedication to his clients and trade. My condolences to Vicki and his family.
Rick Parmelee
Coworker
September 16, 2021
Dave was the best at everything he did. He was a great leader and man. I learned so much from working with him at CLA. He always had a smile for everyone and his dedication to the firm and his clients was tremendous. What a wonderful impact he had on my life and as well as so many others. His love and devotion to his family was endless. His face would light up when talking about them (especially his grandchildren). My prayers and condolences to his family, friends and associates. Rest In Peace Dave and my memories of you will never fade.
Dawn Ercoline
Coworker
September 16, 2021
Thank you Dave for being such a great friend. South Dakota or Florida, NIADA or just dinner, the conversation always turned to Vickie, the kids and most recently the grandkids. This was a true testament of your character and who you were. This was also the reason I loved being around you and enjoying your company. Blessings to you up in heaven and your family here on earth. Until we meet again my friend. Heaven has truly gained one of the best.
bruce nerison
Friend
September 16, 2021
John Fogg
September 16, 2021
You were one of a kind and I will always remember what you taught me about the dealership accounting world. You were always a phone call or text away. Without fail you could always be reached even after your retirement. I always felt encouraged after you would help me. I am so glad I got to know you. You will be missed by everyone who knew you.
Tonya Tiemann
Friend
September 16, 2021
Thank you for all you taught me. Thank you for always encouraging me. You are truly missed by an entire industry.
Luke Godwin
Friend
September 16, 2021
