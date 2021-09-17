Keller, David Eugene

David Eugene Keller, 65, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away Tuesday, September 14th at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. He was born August 23rd, 1956 in Perryville, Missouri to Eugene and Velda (Unterreiner) Keller. Dave and Victoria "Vicki" R. Signorino-Blaida Keller were married August 21st, 1994 in St. Louis, Missouri. She survives in St. Louis.

Dave was generous, gentle, and humble. He adored the love of his life, Vicki, with whom he shared so many loving memories. Theirs was a love for the ages. Dave was a devoted son, husband, father, father-in-law, loving "Papa" to his dear grandchildren, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to so many. He and Vicki were always welcoming hosts for all friends and family to several large, frequent gatherings.

Dave was a nationally-known CPA recognized by automobile dealer trade associations and other groups. He used his tremendous skills to help thousands of businesses succeed and worked hard up until his final days so that he and Vicki could help others. He loved his hometown of Perryville and supported several businesses, including the family-owned Keller Motors dealership. Dave Keller was larger than life. There was nothing Dave wouldn't do for you.

Dave's surviving family includes mother Velda Keller; wife, Vicki Keller; Vicki's daughter Nina (Blaida) and her husband Charles Harris, Vicki's son Andy Blaida and his wife Lizette; his loving grandchildren Josephina, Charlie, Miranda, & Bella; three brothers Steve (Debbie) Keller, Ricky (Karen) Keller, and Tom (Sascha) Keller; two sisters Teresa (Tim) Buchheit and Mary Keller (Chris.

Dave was preceded in death by father, Eugene, and siblings Laurie and James.

Services: Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home at 12444 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131. Following the Mass, burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 Mackenzie Rd. Affton, MO.

Memorial contributions can be made out to St. Vincent de Paul Education Foundation in Perryville, Missouri. http://www.svdepaul.org/onlinegiving/