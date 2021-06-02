Chappius, Deborah Kay (Essman)

Sunday, May 31, 2021. Born December 5th 1961. Preceded in death by her mother Constance M. Essman, and father Charles G. Essman and siblings Connie L. Copeland, Rhonda L. Essman, Wrick C. Essman, and Karen L. Holloman. She was a much-loved daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Debbie was kindhearted and always helpful to her family. Survived by William G. Turner (Sue), Russell D. Turner (Kathy), Sandra Pippins (Gary), Susie Brown (Jim) and Beverly Matthews (Fred). Debbie had a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Debbie had a great love for animals, the family has taken each of them into their homes for permanent placement to ease Debbie's heart while she was ill. Debbie will be eternally grateful for the love and care given to her in her last year here with us from her brother Russ and his wife Kathy. The family will also remember this service given to our baby sister with love.

Debbie's family would like to thank her co-workers at Southeast Health in Cape Girardeau for their love, generosity and support during the holidays and Debbie's illness.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, June 4, 11:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Memorials to the American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-9 p.m.