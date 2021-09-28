Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dianne G. Samuelson
FUNERAL HOME
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX

Samuelson, Dianne G.

Dianne G. Samuelson, 90, of Rancho Viejo, Texas passed away Monday, September 20, 2021.

Left to cherish her memories are her children: Eric Byron (Sarah) Samuelson and Sally (Enrique) Samuelson Sandoval, grandchildren: Mike Trenfield, Steve Trenfield, step-granddaughters: Ana Maria (Gerardo) Cantu, Ana Luisa (Jesus) Zamudio, step-great grandchildren: Belinda Antonia Cantu, Tucker Kash Zamudio, Issei Beorn Zamudio, and cousins, nephews, and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Dianne G. Samuelson at www.thomaegarza.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, TX, Elliott Chapel in Kirkwood, MO, or to any organization of your choice that supports children with music lessons.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

Services: Celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Very sorry for your loss. We have fond memories or Dianne at Eliot. Also, we loved to hear Eric play.
Boyd and Barbara Jones
Friend
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results