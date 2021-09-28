Samuelson, Dianne G.

Dianne G. Samuelson, 90, of Rancho Viejo, Texas passed away Monday, September 20, 2021.

Left to cherish her memories are her children: Eric Byron (Sarah) Samuelson and Sally (Enrique) Samuelson Sandoval, grandchildren: Mike Trenfield, Steve Trenfield, step-granddaughters: Ana Maria (Gerardo) Cantu, Ana Luisa (Jesus) Zamudio, step-great grandchildren: Belinda Antonia Cantu, Tucker Kash Zamudio, Issei Beorn Zamudio, and cousins, nephews, and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, TX, Elliott Chapel in Kirkwood, MO, or to any organization of your choice that supports children with music lessons.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

