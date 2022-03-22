Menu
Donald Louis Zintel

Zintel, Donald Louis

age 90, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022, with his children by his side. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer L Zintel and Rachel A. (Mead) Hillman, brothers Richard and Robert, sister Dolores, and his lovely wife of 61 years, Jean M. (Werner). He was father of the late Sandy (Gary) Frazee. He leaves behind daughter Cindy (Larry) Haman, daughter Kay (Bradley) Shaw, and son Mike Zintel; 13 grandchildren, Tonya Spinks, Tammy Sinak, Larry Haman Jr., Angie Wobbe, Kim Gibson, Ashley Haman, Shannon Plant, Renee Schisler, Michelle Arnold, Carly Honerkamp, Alec Shaw, Kristina Zintel, Brandon Zintel; 26 great-grandchildren.

Don served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1 and worked as an electrician for over 30 years. Don loved traveling with his family and had a great love of the outdoors, hunting, boating, freshwater and deep sea fishing. He especially liked taking long walks on the beach with his children. He enjoyed taking care of his yard and cut his own grass well into his eighties. Don was so personable, a quick wit, and always ready with a good joke. We love and will miss him forever.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. @ St. John's Lutheran Church, 3517 Jeffco Blvd, Arnold, MO 63010. Memorial service immediately following visitation. Followed by PRIVATE BURIAL @ Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. I wish I could be there with you.
Myra Bradley
Family
March 23, 2022
Sorry for the loss of your DAD. He was a good neighbor.
Sue RICE
March 22, 2022
