Mc Geoghegan, Eileen M.

(nee Grant) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, April 7, 2022. Dear wife of Leo Mc Geoghegan; dear mother of Dennis (Tracy) Combs and the late Grant and Joseph Combs; dear step-mother of Colleen, Kelly and Katie; dear Grammie of Madison, Alex and Jack; dear grandmother of Allison, Josh, Nate, Eva and Simon; dear sister of Barb, Sally and the late Dolly; dear daughter of the late James "Bummy" and Lorene "Dolly" Grant; our dear cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, April 12, 2-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home (St. Ann). Funeral Wednesday, 10 a.m. Mass St. Jude Church (Overland) Interment Our Lady Cemetery (Lake St. Louis).