St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Eileen M. McGeoghegan
FUNERAL HOME
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
Mc Geoghegan, Eileen M.

(nee Grant) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, April 7, 2022. Dear wife of Leo Mc Geoghegan; dear mother of Dennis (Tracy) Combs and the late Grant and Joseph Combs; dear step-mother of Colleen, Kelly and Katie; dear Grammie of Madison, Alex and Jack; dear grandmother of Allison, Josh, Nate, Eva and Simon; dear sister of Barb, Sally and the late Dolly; dear daughter of the late James "Bummy" and Lorene "Dolly" Grant; our dear cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, April 12, 2-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home (St. Ann). Funeral Wednesday, 10 a.m. Mass St. Jude Church (Overland) Interment Our Lady Cemetery (Lake St. Louis).



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd. , Saint Ann, MO
Apr
13
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Jude Church (Overland)
MO
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
