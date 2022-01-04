Staub, Frances Ann

On January 1, 2022, God welcomed Fran Staub into Heaven. Fran was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Married to Denny Staub for more than 63 years, Fran adored her husband and supported him throughout his football playing and coaching career. She was his biggest fan!

Fran was a grateful mother to Tracey and Geoff. She loved her children dearly and supported them unconditionally. She

welcomed her sons-in-law Jeff Swabby and Andy Altmann into the family with open arms, a warm heart and a lot of Italian sass! As a grandmother, Carley and Gino were her world. She was a proud grandmother and was not shy about telling people about the world's most amazing grandchildren. For more than 40 years, Fran worked in the candy business. She loved working with customers and finding the right mix of chocolate to sweeten their day.

Born Frances Ann Sita on July 8, 1938, to Frank and Pearl Sita, Fran grew up the in St. Louis, MO. She attended Soldan High School where she met, and later married, her high school sweetheart Denny Staub. Fran and Denny married while Denny was playing football and studying at the University of Illinois. Fran moved to Champaign, IL and this started their journey as Mr. and Mrs. Staub. Denny's career as a football coach would take them to Onarga, IL, St. Louis, MO, Kansas City, MO and eventually back to St. Louis, MO. They found a home in Clayton, MO and lived there for more than 40 years.

On New Year's Day, Fran arrived in Heaven. She is now with Frank, Pearl, Aunt Rose, Uncle Johnny, Bimbo, Gerry, Gail, Marilyn, Carolyn and so many others. Heaven just got a little bit louder.Fran is survived by her husband Dennison, daughter Tracey Swabby (Jeff), son Geoffrey (Andrew Altmann), grandchildren Carley Swabby and Gianino (Gino) Swabby, and sister Margaret Kremer (Michael).

Services: Visitation is on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kriegshauser Mortuary - West Chapel, 9450 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on The Hill, 5130 Wilson Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.

Masks are preferred at both services.