Helms, Gregory Michael

July 1, 1956 to October 15, 2020. Beloved son of Mary M. Helms (Weismantel) and James F. Helms; brother and brother-in-law of Steven Helms (deceased), Carolyn and Greg Krutewicz, Lisa and Joe Loyet, Sharon Heitmann, Lara and Andy Bryan; dear uncle of Rebecca, Michael and Daniel Heitmann, Bradley and Aimee Loyet, Tyler and Alexa Bryan. Greg enjoyed many years playing poker with his friends. Please pray for our son and brother. 2 DLS

Kutis Affton service.