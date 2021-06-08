Menu
Harvey "Duke" Cotlar
Berger Memorial Chapel
Cotlar, Harvey "Duke"

June 6, 2021. Beloved husband and partner of Barbara Cotlar; dear father of Merle Fox (the late Greg) and Andy Cotlar; fun-loving grandfather of Matthew, Peter, Megan, and Eli Fox; dear brother of the late Martin Cotlar (Sally) and Stanley Cotlar (Sandy); dear brother-in-law of Hubert "Sonny" Hoffman (late Marilyn), the late Millard Hoffman (Diane), and Marilyn Keimon (late Stuart); dear son of the late Blanche and the late Harry Cotlar; dear son-in-law of the late Theresa and the late Morris Hoffman; loved by many friends and family.

Harvey spent 48-years in the shoe industry and after retirement, he filled his time volunteering and fundraising for a number of local, charitable organizations.

Services: Funeral service Wednesday, June 9, 1:30 p.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Private interment follows. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to the Fox Family Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund at The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, or the charity of your choice. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Congregation Shaare Emeth
11645 Ladue Road, MO
Berger Memorial Chapel
Barb, I will miss walking in the morning and talking to Harvey while he sat on that bench. He was such a terrific man. You have my deepest sympathy.
Amy Friedman
June 8, 2021
