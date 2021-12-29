Menu
Helen R. Crawford

Crawford, Helen R.

(nee Hempelmann), passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Harold Witt and Elmer Crawford; dearest mother of Barbara (the late Gonzalo) Corvera and the late Deborah (Jim) McFarland; dear Nana of Lara and Anna Corvera; loving daughter of the late Herman and Anna Hempelmann (nee Wehmeyer); dear sister of the late Elmer (Ruth) Hempelmann, Clara (Walter) Kaltwasser and Walter (Ella) Hempelmann; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Harold and Helen owned and operated Witt Mortuary in St. Louis, MO.

The family thanks the staff at Laclede Groves for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Ascension Lutheran Church and/or Concordia Turners.

"She now rests in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ."


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Helen was an important link to the Witt Connection in St. Louis when our brother Gonzalo found Barbara his bride and life companion. Helen welcomed all of us in her home and heart. We love you Helen! You did a great job raising your beloved family. We honor your life.
Gladys Corvera-Baker
Family
January 1, 2022
Barb,Tara and Anna, You know I adored dear Helen. She was above all others in terms of her sense of style and decorum. I learned so much just being in her presence. My greatest memory was being honored to present her with her Honorary Membership Card from the American Turners. The emotional reaction she had was special and I shared it with her. My love thoughts and prayers are with you as you celebrate the life of a truly special Turner gal! Chuck
Chuck Wiethop
Friend
December 29, 2021
