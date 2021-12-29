Crawford, Helen R.

(nee Hempelmann), passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Harold Witt and Elmer Crawford; dearest mother of Barbara (the late Gonzalo) Corvera and the late Deborah (Jim) McFarland; dear Nana of Lara and Anna Corvera; loving daughter of the late Herman and Anna Hempelmann (nee Wehmeyer); dear sister of the late Elmer (Ruth) Hempelmann, Clara (Walter) Kaltwasser and Walter (Ella) Hempelmann; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Harold and Helen owned and operated Witt Mortuary in St. Louis, MO.

The family thanks the staff at Laclede Groves for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Ascension Lutheran Church and/or Concordia Turners.

"She now rests in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ."