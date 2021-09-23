I worked with Joe in Yellowstone National Park, and stayed in touch with him for years after. You will truly be missed sir.
Russell Branch
Brother
January 15, 2022
I just hear about Joe's passing tonight through the Parkway newsletter. Joe and I were good friends for many years. I played on the police softball team, was the bartender for their Christmas party one year when I knew nothing about drinks but needed the money, and he went to court with me once when I had to appear for speeding. Joe was a very giving person and always helped others when he could. He would laugh at me and then he would help me. I will never forget his kindness!
Barbara Keathley
Friend
November 22, 2021
On behalf of the FBI National Academy Executive Board, the FBI National Academy Charitable Foundation and the FBI National Academy family we send our sincere condolences for James J. Starck. We will keep you in our prayers and if there is anything more we can do please let us know. There is strength in the power of prayer and we will add Joe and the family to our prayer network of over 16,000 members in 192 countries.
God Bless, Chaplain Mike Hardee
Mike Hardee
September 29, 2021
I worked with Joe in United Nations Mission In Kosovo. He was one of those rare individuals whom, after you've left their company, you have a smile on your face (and he'd have one on his face, too). We spent some late nights at our company house in Kosovo "talking it over"... funny stories, time in Vietnam, latest mission scuttlebutt... you name it. He always had great things to say about Sherri. too. He thought the world of her. God's going to get a happy warrior. Thanks for the wonderful memories you gave me, Joe.
Bob Frascone
Friend
September 26, 2021
Joe,
Thanks for being a good friend all these years. I am so sad that we will no longer be able to chat on the phone. Great times in Kosovo! When we were at Yellowstone this year we went to places and saw things we may have missed if you would not have given us the guidance of where to go. God Bless you Sir!
Steve M
Friend
September 26, 2021
I worked with Joe in Yellowstone. Every time I saw him he instantly made my day better. He’d always greet me with a lively Miizzz O’Hara and it made me smile every time. I am so lucky to have known him.
Ashley O’Hara
Friend
September 24, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathy and prayers for our dear friend Sherri and the entire family.
Jan and Ken Rudin
Friend
September 24, 2021
Joe was a true Yellowstone treasure. Many fond memories of our conversations at the Old Faithful Front Desk. Blessed to know him.
Carla
September 24, 2021
I knew Joe from the age of 4 or 5. He was a great and honorable man and I am sure will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.
Robert J (Bob) Koch
September 24, 2021
My sincere sympathy and prayers go out to Joe’s family. He was kind and helpful to not only me, but many other Yellowstone employees. Joe was patient with Park tourists and visitors. He will be missed.
Conne McCormick
Coworker
September 23, 2021
Joe you are a very special person to Tom and I. We have so many wonderful memories of our weekend trips, eating in the edr. We always looked forward to seeing you and Sherri on our travels. You will be missed by everyone at Yellowstone. Thanks for being a great friend. Our family will miss you.
Ginny &Tom Kehr
Friend
September 23, 2021
Joe Joe, you are so loved. What a wonderful caring man. You touched many lives and all of us are better for having known you. I pray for your family and companion Sherri that you live on in all of their very fond memories. God bless you. Thank you also for your years of service and love of Yellowstone.
Michele Carter
Friend
September 23, 2021
Our friend and everyone's friend! So sorry to hear this news from Sherri. We loved seeing him when he was in his beloved Yellowstone. He had a generous heart and a head full of great stories. We will give a salute to him the next time we watch Old Faithful! He was just that himself!
Mary and John Murphy
Friend
September 23, 2021
You will be missed. Candy Dietrich-Ganz (Edna Walke's granddaughter)
candy ganz
Family
September 23, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss, he was such a great guy. Just know he'll be mourned by all the Yellowstone co-workers and friends.
Cindy Pritt
September 23, 2021
Chief Starck was THE BEST BOSS anyone would ever want. Jimmy Joe had a great sense of humor and a tremendous loyalty to the City of Ellisville and his fellow officers. Joe was very personable and well liked by many many residents of the entire West County area. JJ was a great leader - he would never ask you to do something that he couldn’t or wouldn’t do himself. Joe was 100% a team player. The respect that he had from his entire department’s staff was well deserved and earned. I consider myself very lucky and very honored to have worked with Joe and under his leadership for over twenty-four years. The texts and e-mails are flying between many of your officers Joe! You will be missed! Respectfully, Eric Huesemann Retired Lieutenant of EPD DSN 109
Lt. Huesemann
Coworker
September 23, 2021
RIP Joe and thank you for your years of service. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Lowry
Friend
September 23, 2021
We met Joe his first summer working in Yellowstone and we had many wonderful memories! He had a wonderful sense of humor and made with friends with almost anyone he met. He will be missed! Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.
Deja and Tony
Friend
September 23, 2021
Joe was truly a good man, a man of honor and loyalty. He will be missed by all who knew him. Prayers for his dear companion, Sherri Parker, and for his family.
Walt & Marge Thompson
Friend
September 23, 2021
Joe Starck was a man filled with laughter and a very good understanding of people. He made everyone around him feel good about themselves after their contact with him. He will be sorely missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.
Jackie Maxwell
Friend
September 23, 2021
Joe was an lively and spiritual person. I worked with him at Yellowstone National park and will miss him. My prayers go out to him and his lovely family. God bless u all
Kathleen Brown
Friend
September 23, 2021
Joe, you were a great Yellowstone roommate! I remember so many good times - listening to Cardinal games, talking about casino experiences, and shaking our heads at all the crazy things that could only happen at the park. Andrea and I will miss you whenever we look back on the summers of 2018 and 2019.
Art Hill
Coworker
September 23, 2021
He was always happy at 4:00am on Fridays at th YMCA. I couldn’t have worked with a better helper. He was by far the best towel folder the Y ever had.
michael hoffman
Friend
September 23, 2021
So sorry to hear. He will be missed but will remember him and the good times from way back!!!
Kenneth Jaycox
Friend
September 23, 2021
Take care good friend of Yellowstone John 'Gabby' Armstrong
John Armstrong
Friend
September 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will miss you my friend
Judy Dana
Coworker
September 22, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers for you all. Love, Steve and Bridget Vesper and family
Bridget Vesper
Friend
September 22, 2021
We were so shocked and saddened to hear Joe has left us. He was such a kind, friendly, all-around good man. Knowing him and his siblings as cousins all my life was a joy. My sympathy to Shirley and his loved ones. Charlie and Marilyn Eatherton Weber