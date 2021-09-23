Chief Starck was THE BEST BOSS anyone would ever want.

Jimmy Joe had a great sense of humor and a tremendous loyalty to the City of Ellisville and his fellow officers.

Joe was very personable and well liked by many many residents of the entire West County area.

JJ was a great leader - he would never ask you to do something that he couldn’t or wouldn’t do himself.

Joe was 100% a team player.

The respect that he had from his entire department’s staff was well deserved and earned.

I consider myself very lucky and very honored to have worked with Joe and under his leadership for over twenty-four years.

The texts and e-mails are flying between many of your officers Joe!

You will be missed!

Respectfully,

Eric Huesemann

Retired Lieutenant of EPD

DSN 109

