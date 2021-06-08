Menu
Father James L. Winzerling Ph.D.
Winzerling, Father James L. (PhD)

August 26, 1935 – June 1, 2021

Fr. Winzerling follows into new life his parents, Robert H. and Mary Rogan Winzerling; sister Mary Yarber (Robert), and brothers Robert A. (Georgia) and John J. (Florence) Winzerling. He is survived by his brother William, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and a large circle of friends.

Ordained in 1961, Fr. Winzerling served as Associate Pastor at Corpus Christi in Jennings, St. Gregory in St. Ann, St. Philip Neri in Walnut Park and Most Holy Trinity in Hyde Park. He was also a teacher of Religion at Incarnate Word Academy and, upon earning his PhD, as a lecturer in Sociology at Spring Hill College. He served countless families in times of crisis as Chaplain at Christian Hospitals Northeast and Northwest from 1980 to 2000.

He was a preacher, teacher, thinker, motivator, counselor, survivor, world traveler, rider of roller coasters, friend to strangers.

Services: Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe church 1115 S. Florissant Road, Cool Valley 63121. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Calvary Cemetery and Reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Loyola Academy in St. Louis. https:/www.loyolaacademy.org/treasure


May Fr. Jim rest peacefully in our Lord’s arms. Fr. Jim baptized our son, Kevin, in 1993 at Holy Rosary in Warrenton. In more recent years we enjoyed taking Fr. Jim to dinner following Mass when he was our visiting priest at Holy Rosary.
Tim and Cheri Joyce
Family
June 12, 2021
Dear Family, I am so sorry for your loss of a wonderful person, Jim, Uncle Jim, etc. I am grateful for his friendship with our parents and entire family. Please know of my love and prayers for you during this time of loss. Peace to all!
Mary Frances Flynn, SSND
Family
June 9, 2021
Fr. Winzerling came to Christian NE sometime during my 20 years there. He was a nice man and was able to fit a mass or good Friday service, including a thought provoking homily, into 20 to 30 minute slot much to the gratitude of the hospital employees. It was a great service, he performed for those of us working. I know he will be missed by many and welcomed home by many others. RIP Father.
Peggy Stevens (Occupational Therapy)
June 8, 2021
I remember Father Winzerling when he served at St. Gregory's


















































His Homolies were always interesting and made a person think. It was the same in any discussion group. When he was transferred away from St. Gregory's alot of the congregation was disappointed. We missed him. Condolences to his brother and family members. Rest in Peace.
Jeanne Smith
jeanne Smith
Friend
June 7, 2021
