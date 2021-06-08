Winzerling, Father James L. (PhD)

August 26, 1935 – June 1, 2021

Fr. Winzerling follows into new life his parents, Robert H. and Mary Rogan Winzerling; sister Mary Yarber (Robert), and brothers Robert A. (Georgia) and John J. (Florence) Winzerling. He is survived by his brother William, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and a large circle of friends.

Ordained in 1961, Fr. Winzerling served as Associate Pastor at Corpus Christi in Jennings, St. Gregory in St. Ann, St. Philip Neri in Walnut Park and Most Holy Trinity in Hyde Park. He was also a teacher of Religion at Incarnate Word Academy and, upon earning his PhD, as a lecturer in Sociology at Spring Hill College. He served countless families in times of crisis as Chaplain at Christian Hospitals Northeast and Northwest from 1980 to 2000.

He was a preacher, teacher, thinker, motivator, counselor, survivor, world traveler, rider of roller coasters, friend to strangers.

Services: Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe church 1115 S. Florissant Road, Cool Valley 63121. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Calvary Cemetery and Reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Loyola Academy in St. Louis. https:/www.loyolaacademy.org/treasure