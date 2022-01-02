Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Lionberger

Lionberger, Jean

79, passed Friday, December 24, 2021 following a brief illness with cancer. She leaves behind her sister, June (Lionberger) Colbeck; nieces and nephews; her dog, Sophie; and many friends.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To June and the family of Jeanne, I am so sorry to hear of Jeanne's passing. She was a wonderful , dear friend and fellow tennis player. But more, she was the most loyal of all the Tower Grove Park Tennis Club players. She would call me to tell me the latest news of club members. She loved to play tennis and showed it on the court by being so fierce and competitive. We first met playing on opposite side of the net at Forest Park. We remained friends all these 52 years later. She earned her nickname "TIGER". I hope Sophie has a good home now. I know how much she meant to Jeanne. All of us from Tower Grove Park Tennis Club will miss her, but always remember our good times together.
Carol Siegel
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results