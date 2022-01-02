To June and the family of Jeanne, I am so sorry to hear of Jeanne's passing. She was a wonderful , dear friend and fellow tennis player. But more, she was the most loyal of all the Tower Grove Park Tennis Club players. She would call me to tell me the latest news of club members. She loved to play tennis and showed it on the court by being so fierce and competitive. We first met playing on opposite side of the net at Forest Park. We remained friends all these 52 years later. She earned her nickname "TIGER". I hope Sophie has a good home now. I know how much she meant to Jeanne. All of us from Tower Grove Park Tennis Club will miss her, but always remember our good times together.

Carol Siegel January 7, 2022