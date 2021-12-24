Brenner, JoAnn

JoAnn Brenner was a brave and selfless woman who positively impacted all lives she touched. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and teacher. She left this world on December 20, 2021 after a courageous 5 year battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will honor her legacy by living their lives to the very fullest. Born 1965, She blessed us with 56 years of love, lessons and laughter. Everyone's Best Friend. Everyone's joy to be around. A wonderful lady.

She lit up every room she ever entered.

Please visit the complete notice and picture album at St Louis Cremation website at https://stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/joann-brenner/

Services: The family is planning a Celebration of Life for her and will announce details after the Holidays.