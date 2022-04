Wickenhauser, JoAnn M.

passed Dec. 18, 2021. She leaves her husband, Donald J. Wickenhauser; sons, James C. Wickenhauser and Robert D. Carter; a Father-In-Law, Brother-In-Laws, Sister-In-Laws, Nieces, Nephews, and innumerable friends.

Services: A private service is planned on December 29th at the Newcomer Funeral Home, West County Chapel. To share a memory or sign the guest book, visit www.newcomerstlouis.com