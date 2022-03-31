Menu
John M. Palumbo
St Louis University High School
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
Saint Louis, MO
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Joan of Arc catholic Church
Palumbo, John M.

January 11, 1922-March 25, 2022, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Dear son of the late Dominic and Maria (nee Rocchio) Palumbo; beloved brother of the late Anna Rocchio, Monsignor Anthony Palumbo, Sister Antonia Palumbo OSJ, Honorable Paschal F. Palumbo, and Peter J. Palumbo; uncle, great uncle, cousin, and dear friend to many.

He proudly served during World War II in Europe and recently celebrated his service on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He was a lifelong fan of Billiken Basketball and Cardinal Baseball.

Services: Visitation will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church 5800 Oleatha, St. Louis 63139. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael Palumbo Memorial Scholarship at St. Louis University High School 4970 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 or to Mother of Perpetual Help Assisted Living 7906 Watson Ave., St. Louis, MO 63119. Please share memories at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2022.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
