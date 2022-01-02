Menu
John "Coach" Schnell
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Parkway Central High SchoolSoldan High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Schnell, John 'Coach'

97, died Monday, November 30, 2021, peacefully in his sleep while in Hospice care due to complications from a fractured hip. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Carolyn in April 2020. John is survived by his daughter Donna (Michael) Sullivan; son Don (Bonnie) Schnell; grandson's Kyle (Amy) Schnettgoecke; John (Catie) Schnell; great grandchildren Charlotte Grace, KJ, Owen Schnettegoecke and bother-in-law Robert (Claudia) Nolfo.

John was born on April 4, 1924 in St. Louis Missouri. He lived in St. Louis his entire life until moving to Southwest Florida in 2016 to enjoy the sunshine and continue to play his beloved game of golf. He played golf up until his 95th birthday.

John had a storied athletic career at Soldan High School earning more varsity letters (16) by any student in school history. He was awarded numerous individual honors during his 4 years at Soldan. After graduating from Soldan Uncle Sam came calling and from 1943-1946 he proudly served our country in the United States Navy during WWII. Never one to slow down John attended Westminster College after the war and graduated with his teaching degree in 1949 from Washington University. He continued his education and earned his Master's Degree.

In 1949 he married the love of his life Carolyn and a few years later started their family.

His first teaching job in 1949 was at Berkeley High School. He was a history teacher along with being the head basketball, baseball, and golf and track coach. After 9 years he made the move to a new school district with the vision of a better life for his family. He worked at Parkway High School from 1958 to 2012. His leadership was second to none as he held various roles during his tenure. He taught history, physical education and driver's education. Beginning as assistant football coach to head football coach in 1968 to Athletic Director from 1976-1982. He was head golf coach during his entire Parkway career. After retiring from teaching in 1982 he stayed active with Parkway Central as Night School coordinator until 2012.

If this was not enough he also began officiating high school basketball in 1960. For 20+ years he was one of the most distinguished and honored officials in the state of Missouri. After retiring from Parkway and officiating the next 30+ years he was Executive Secretary for all St.Louis Suburban Public High schools assigning athletic officials for boys and girls events (football, basketball, volleyball, swimming).

Coach was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He cherished his wife Carolyn and their life partnership together. Seldom would you see them apart. Carolyn was an outstanding golfer and John was never shy about singing her praises. He always supported his two children in whatever they were involved in. Coach loved life to its fullest and always had a smile on his face and a kind word of encouragement for everyone he engaged with. He brightened every room he walked into. He will be missed dearly.

Services: Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will be private. Visitation with family will be January 20, 2022 from 2:00-8:00 at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. A Memorial Mass will be held January 21, 2022 at Saint James the Greater Catholic Church, 6401 Wade Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, in John's memory, donations can be directed to the Parkway Alumni Association, 455 N. Woods Mill Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63017. A Giving Foundation in Coach John Schnell's name has been established.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Jan
21
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Saint James the Greater Catholic Church
6401 Wade Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your family´s loss. Mr. Schnell was a very kind and caring man. My prayers for the family.
Lisa Hallums Bertolino
January 15, 2022
One of the kindest teachers I ever encountered. My condolences to those who loved him.
Colleen "Peggie" Dean
School
January 6, 2022
Condolences to the family, and thank you for posting such a loving tribute which I´ve since shared with the Parkway Central and North Class of 1973 Reunion page on Facebook. Coach Schnell taught me how to drive at Parkway Central in the spring of 1972, and he was great. Whenever one of my group´s members would do something stupid behind the wheel, Coach would bang his head against the passenger window and mutter, "No, no, no." We´d laugh nervously - but we wouldn´t make that mistake again!
Cindy Petzoldt
School
January 2, 2022
Coach Schnell was an amazing individual. I was In Parkway Central class of 1969. We only had 3 letterman returning in the fall of 1968. The balance of the experienced players had somehow been placed in the new Parkway West High, and Head Coach Wells had been placed there. New Head Coach Schnell stepped right in and lead our team thru a rebuilding year. He was a spark plug of optimism and resilience. And he was always approachable and genuine. So sorry for your family´s loss.
Andy Wolff
School
January 2, 2022
