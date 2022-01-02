Schnell, John 'Coach'

97, died Monday, November 30, 2021, peacefully in his sleep while in Hospice care due to complications from a fractured hip. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Carolyn in April 2020. John is survived by his daughter Donna (Michael) Sullivan; son Don (Bonnie) Schnell; grandson's Kyle (Amy) Schnettgoecke; John (Catie) Schnell; great grandchildren Charlotte Grace, KJ, Owen Schnettegoecke and bother-in-law Robert (Claudia) Nolfo.

John was born on April 4, 1924 in St. Louis Missouri. He lived in St. Louis his entire life until moving to Southwest Florida in 2016 to enjoy the sunshine and continue to play his beloved game of golf. He played golf up until his 95th birthday.

John had a storied athletic career at Soldan High School earning more varsity letters (16) by any student in school history. He was awarded numerous individual honors during his 4 years at Soldan. After graduating from Soldan Uncle Sam came calling and from 1943-1946 he proudly served our country in the United States Navy during WWII. Never one to slow down John attended Westminster College after the war and graduated with his teaching degree in 1949 from Washington University. He continued his education and earned his Master's Degree.

In 1949 he married the love of his life Carolyn and a few years later started their family.

His first teaching job in 1949 was at Berkeley High School. He was a history teacher along with being the head basketball, baseball, and golf and track coach. After 9 years he made the move to a new school district with the vision of a better life for his family. He worked at Parkway High School from 1958 to 2012. His leadership was second to none as he held various roles during his tenure. He taught history, physical education and driver's education. Beginning as assistant football coach to head football coach in 1968 to Athletic Director from 1976-1982. He was head golf coach during his entire Parkway career. After retiring from teaching in 1982 he stayed active with Parkway Central as Night School coordinator until 2012.

If this was not enough he also began officiating high school basketball in 1960. For 20+ years he was one of the most distinguished and honored officials in the state of Missouri. After retiring from Parkway and officiating the next 30+ years he was Executive Secretary for all St.Louis Suburban Public High schools assigning athletic officials for boys and girls events (football, basketball, volleyball, swimming).

Coach was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He cherished his wife Carolyn and their life partnership together. Seldom would you see them apart. Carolyn was an outstanding golfer and John was never shy about singing her praises. He always supported his two children in whatever they were involved in. Coach loved life to its fullest and always had a smile on his face and a kind word of encouragement for everyone he engaged with. He brightened every room he walked into. He will be missed dearly.

Services: Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will be private. Visitation with family will be January 20, 2022 from 2:00-8:00 at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. A Memorial Mass will be held January 21, 2022 at Saint James the Greater Catholic Church, 6401 Wade Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, in John's memory, donations can be directed to the Parkway Alumni Association, 455 N. Woods Mill Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63017. A Giving Foundation in Coach John Schnell's name has been established.

