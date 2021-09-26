To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
I am very sorry we lost Mr. Ojile. I have alot of fun memories, and pray for his soul to be with God, and everlasting strength to his fine family. Love, Richard Riggio.
Richard Riggio
Friend
November 5, 2021
Just learned of the passing of Mr. Joseph Ojile. We are so sorry for your loss. Mr. Ojile was a kind, sweet, loving friend that will truly be missed. May the sweet memories help comfort his loved ones. God bless the sweet Ojile family!