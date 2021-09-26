Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Elias Ojile
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mckinley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
Saint Louis, MO

Ojile, Joseph Elias

Sept. 22, 2021. Husband of Mary Ojile. Funeral was held at St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral. Please visit www.k-brothers.com for more details. Kriegshauser BROTHERS


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am very sorry we lost Mr. Ojile. I have alot of fun memories, and pray for his soul to be with God, and everlasting strength to his fine family. Love, Richard Riggio.
Richard Riggio
Friend
November 5, 2021
Just learned of the passing of Mr. Joseph Ojile. We are so sorry for your loss. Mr. Ojile was a kind, sweet, loving friend that will truly be missed. May the sweet memories help comfort his loved ones. God bless the sweet Ojile family!
John and Denise Bradley
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results