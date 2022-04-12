Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joy Marie Garozzo
ABOUT
University City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 16 2022
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers

Garozzo, Joy Marie

On Saturday, April 9th, 2022, Joy Marie Garozzo, loving wife of Fred Garozzo, and mother of four, stepmother of three, passed away at the age of 86. Joy was born to Harold J. McMahon and Patricia Fussner and raised in St Louis. After graduating from University City High, she married James Ferry on October 8, 1955. They had four sons, James Jr. (deceased), Michael, William, and Robert, and divorced in 1977. Possessing an easy smile with genuine warmth, a down to earth sensibility, and pure selflessness, her life's work was in caring for others. Her passions included music and dance, and the affection and devotion to family, lifelong friends, and her beloved Bichons. Joy was preceded in her death by her father Harold, her mother Patricia, her husband Fred, her son James Jr., and her brother John. She is survived by her sons Michael, William and Robert, her stepchildren Vicky, Salvatore, and Nick, her sister Judy, ten grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you do something extraordinarily kind for someone else in honor of Joy.

Services: Visitation April 16, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd. Service at Kutis Affton Chapel, April 16, 12 p.m. Interment at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Apr
16
Service
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.