Garozzo, Joy Marie

On Saturday, April 9th, 2022, Joy Marie Garozzo, loving wife of Fred Garozzo, and mother of four, stepmother of three, passed away at the age of 86. Joy was born to Harold J. McMahon and Patricia Fussner and raised in St Louis. After graduating from University City High, she married James Ferry on October 8, 1955. They had four sons, James Jr. (deceased), Michael, William, and Robert, and divorced in 1977. Possessing an easy smile with genuine warmth, a down to earth sensibility, and pure selflessness, her life's work was in caring for others. Her passions included music and dance, and the affection and devotion to family, lifelong friends, and her beloved Bichons. Joy was preceded in her death by her father Harold, her mother Patricia, her husband Fred, her son James Jr., and her brother John. She is survived by her sons Michael, William and Robert, her stepchildren Vicky, Salvatore, and Nick, her sister Judy, ten grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you do something extraordinarily kind for someone else in honor of Joy.

Services: Visitation April 16, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd. Service at Kutis Affton Chapel, April 16, 12 p.m. Interment at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery.