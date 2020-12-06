Menu
Jules C. Zimmermann

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irma Rose Zimmermann (nee Dohack); loving father of Paul (Richelle), Jon (Ann), Edward (Mary Ann), Joseph (and the Late Karen), Albert (Nina) and Eugene(Dawn) Zimmermann; brother of Marlene Frechmann and the late Melvin, Eugene and Wesley Zimmermann; also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic services will be private. Memorial donations may made to The Backstoppers Inc., P.O. Box 66927, St. Louis, MO 63166. Please share your condolences and sign the guest book online at www.heiligtagfuneralhome.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
