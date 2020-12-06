Zimmermann, Jules C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irma Rose Zimmermann (nee Dohack); loving father of Paul (Richelle), Jon (Ann), Edward (Mary Ann), Joseph (and the Late Karen), Albert (Nina) and Eugene(Dawn) Zimmermann; brother of Marlene Frechmann and the late Melvin, Eugene and Wesley Zimmermann; also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic services will be private. Memorial donations may made to The Backstoppers Inc., P.O. Box 66927, St. Louis, MO 63166.