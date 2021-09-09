Wood, Kathryn Mary

Kathryn Mary Wood passed away at home Sept. 5, 2021. She was born Dec. 27, 1955, in Liberty, MO, to Vincel and Annabelle Wood. The middle child and oldest girl of seven, she grew up learning to both entertain all around her, and offer a gentle ear to listen and shoulder to lean on.

Kathy grew up in Ballwin and was graduated with a bachelor's in journalism from University of Missouri in 1979. She formed Apartment Search in St. Louis in 1986, which she grew into a successful company. Along the way, she mentored many other young entrepreneurs and helped them find their passion and path in business.

In 1987, Kathy delivered what she called her greatest joy and accomplishment: her daughter Lacy. Kathy spent joyful years running her company, and rearing Lacy.

In 1995, Kathy developed severe rheumatoid arthritis, which gradually and painfully led to early retirement in 2004. In retirement, Kathy enjoyed monthly "cards night" with her closest friends, bought and sold stocks, collected rare coins, swam with her good friend Lois, and spent quality time with family and friends. A year ago, Kathy was overjoyed when Lacy and husband Rod Audry welcomed a daughter in Paris. Last month, Kathy flew to see her granddaughter for the first time. Kathy said it was her best trip ever.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and brothers James and John Wood. She is survived by Lacy, Rod and June, dear friend of 29 years Denise Brannon, sisters Sally Engle and Sue Burnley (Jim), brothers Jeffrey Wood (Debbie) and Joseph Wood, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Services: Visitation 5 p.m., services 7 p.m. today at Kutis Funeral Home on Gravois. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Cuba.

It is hard to say how much we who love Kathy will miss her. We will miss her jokes, her comforting voice, her way with words, her willingness to cry and laugh with others, and her endlessly giving heart. Her cheerfulness in the face of excruciating pain inspired us. She was a one-in-a-million kind of person and those who knew her were better for it.

Ciao for now, Kath. We love you so much.