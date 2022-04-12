Menu
Kenneth Linnaeus Berry
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 14 2022
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
the Berry's condo
Berry, Kenneth Linnaeus

Age 78, passed away on April 7, 2022. Ken was a lifelong learner and kept busy playing cards, painting, drawing, reading, playing instruments, and thrifting. He was exceptionally handy and always fixed things himself or used creative problem solving. He was an entrepreneur who was a pioneer in the computer software industry in the 80s. His quick wit, intelligence, and dark sense of humor will be missed. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol Stone Berry, and his son Clayton, grandchildren Adam and Lucy Berry, and daughter Amanda, her spouse John and grandchildren Morgan, Ryan, and Quinn Murphy.

Services: Celebration of life gathering will be held at the Berry's condo on 4/14/22 from 2-5 p.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2022.
