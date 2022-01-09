Matthews, L. Churchill "Chip" Jr.

Chip was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 18, 1940, the son of L. Churchill and Annie B. Matthews. He passed away on December 21, 2021 at the age of 81.

Beloved husband for 51 years of Martha "Muffy" Culver Matthews and loving father of Martha "Marka" Matthews Gioia (Bob "BG"), brother of Fontaine Maury Matthews and the late Carl Joseph Matthews.

He attended Country Day School where he excelled in athletics, especially football and earned all-state as well as all ABC League honors. He was one of the first graduates to be installed into the Country Day Hall of Fame for athletic achievement. He then attended LSU and Washington University where he received his BSBA.

As a commissioned Army 2nd Lieutenant, he served in the U.S. Special Forces as a Green Beret in Vietnam and was highly decorated. His military awards include four Bronze Stars for Valor, three Purple Hearts and numerous other service awards.

After leaving the service, Chip joined Ralston Purina where he worked in the consumer products division for 18 years. In 1989, he founded Wrymark Inc. which became a premier regional medical company where he was associated until his death.

A true patriot, Chip dearly loved his family, God and country.

Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at The Church of St. Michael & St. George in Clayton, Wydown at Ellenwood, on Friday, January 14 at 11:00 a.m. Interment strictly private. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Missouri Botanical Garden or to The Church of St. Michael & St. George.

