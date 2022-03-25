Bohm, Leona Lee

Passed away March 22, 2022, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Born in St. Louis, MO to Celia (ne Yablonofsky) and Julius Cytron on April 21, 1928. Married to Milford Bohm from 1952 until his death in 2000. Survived by her children Miriam Margulies and David (Joan) Bohm and Robert (Sue) Bohm. Predeceased by her daughter Vicki (Craig) Norberg-Bohm. Grandmother of Julia (Dan) Covert, Rebecca Margulies, Joseph, Eric, Joshua (Ellen) and Justin Bohm, and Jeremy Norberg-Bohm. Cherished aunt and great-aunt.

Mom helped create many fond memories for the family, including from the many wonderful family vacations on which she took her children and grandchildren, both before and after Dad's death. She particularly enjoyed, and we will never forget, her 90th birthday party where she was surrounded by extended family who came in from all over the country, as well as many good friends. Mom was warm, fun, caring and fiercely independent.

Mom was an RN, graduating from the Jewish Hospital (now Goldfarb) School of Nursing in 1949, and working at Children's Hospital thereafter until her marriage. Mom was a great philanthropist, giving selflessly of both her money and her time. She was recognized as a Woman of Achievement in 1981 for her volunteer service. Over the years, Mom held too many volunteer positions to list here and received a number of awards for her volunteer service.

The family would very much like to thank the caregivers at Parc Provence, especially Kathy and Clara, for the wonderful care they provided to Mom. The family would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for the care its staff provided to Mom during the last few months of her life.

Services: Memorial service Sunday at 1 p.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, and also live streamed at https://boxcast.tv/view/funeral-service-of-lee-bohm-tgfuzfl1rwekba8zidui. The family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to the Harvey Kornblum Food Pantry, Covenant/Chai, or the Goldfarb School of Nursing.