Rahn, Matthew Scott

47, of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. Matt was raised in St. Louis, graduated from Parkway West High School, earned his BS at Northwestern University and his MBA at University of Chicago, and had a successful career as a strategy consultant.

He is survived by wife Mia Kim; daughters Emma and Lena; father Scott (Laurie); sisters Carol (Larry) Even and Kim (Joe) Terracina; half-brothers Grant (Molly) and Spencer (Elisa Phillips); stepfather Ron Richter; step-siblings Marty, Andy and Jane (Baker) and their spouses; as well as many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and in-laws. Matt was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Richter.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held April 23 at St. Benedict Parish, Chicago. www.cremation-society.com