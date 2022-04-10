Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Matthew Scott Rahn
ABOUT
Parkway West High School

Rahn, Matthew Scott

47, of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. Matt was raised in St. Louis, graduated from Parkway West High School, earned his BS at Northwestern University and his MBA at University of Chicago, and had a successful career as a strategy consultant.

He is survived by wife Mia Kim; daughters Emma and Lena; father Scott (Laurie); sisters Carol (Larry) Even and Kim (Joe) Terracina; half-brothers Grant (Molly) and Spencer (Elisa Phillips); stepfather Ron Richter; step-siblings Marty, Andy and Jane (Baker) and their spouses; as well as many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and in-laws. Matt was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Richter.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held April 23 at St. Benedict Parish, Chicago. www.cremation-society.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.