Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maureen Anne Cronin
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO

Cronin, Maureen Anne

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, age 84, passed away after a short illness on Monday, February 22, 2021. Daughter of the late David Cronin and Josephine Lee Cronin, originally from Ireland, sister of David Lee Cronin, sisters-in-law of Harriet K. Switzer, and Kathleen McLaughlin Cronin (deceased). Dear aunt of Timothy S. Cronin and his wife Lindsay, Kevin M Cronin (deceased) and Karen Elizabeth Cronin and her husband Charles Kim, and three grand nephews: Patrick & Conor Cronin and Charles Seamus Kim. Fiercely independent and very Irish, a devout Catholic, after graduating from Laboure High School in St Louis, decided on a fulfilling career as a flight attendant, flew for thirty two years first with Ozark whom she considered "family" and then TWA that became American Airlines. Way ahead of her time accepted everyone just as they were! Traveled throughout the US and internationally and was famous for her "twenty questions" test that always got others "to spill the beans" about who they were.. A beautiful Irish Lass, witty with a sense of humor who loved to engage in bantering conversation. This last trip, her final flight. In memory of Maureen, contributions to charity of choice.

Services: A Memorial Visitation Thurs. March 11, 9:00 am until time of funeral mass 10:00 am at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne 2650 Parker Rd. Florissant, MO 63033. Burial private at Calvary Cemetery.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Rose Philippine Duchesne
2650 Parker Rd., Florissant, MO
Mar
11
Visitation
9:00a.m.
St. Rose Philippine Duchesne
2650 Parker Rd., Florissant, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Well travelled she is, yet as all must, she stopped.
Paul Pitlyk
February 28, 2021
I have so many great memories of our 'outings' together on an Occasional Friday Night. You were always such great fun and it was great to have been your friend. Lots of lot, and RIP, dear Maureen.
Noreen Galvin deMonte
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results