Cronin, Maureen Anne

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, age 84, passed away after a short illness on Monday, February 22, 2021. Daughter of the late David Cronin and Josephine Lee Cronin, originally from Ireland, sister of David Lee Cronin, sisters-in-law of Harriet K. Switzer, and Kathleen McLaughlin Cronin (deceased). Dear aunt of Timothy S. Cronin and his wife Lindsay, Kevin M Cronin (deceased) and Karen Elizabeth Cronin and her husband Charles Kim, and three grand nephews: Patrick & Conor Cronin and Charles Seamus Kim. Fiercely independent and very Irish, a devout Catholic, after graduating from Laboure High School in St Louis, decided on a fulfilling career as a flight attendant, flew for thirty two years first with Ozark whom she considered "family" and then TWA that became American Airlines. Way ahead of her time accepted everyone just as they were! Traveled throughout the US and internationally and was famous for her "twenty questions" test that always got others "to spill the beans" about who they were.. A beautiful Irish Lass, witty with a sense of humor who loved to engage in bantering conversation. This last trip, her final flight. In memory of Maureen, contributions to charity of choice.

Services: A Memorial Visitation Thurs. March 11, 9:00 am until time of funeral mass 10:00 am at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne 2650 Parker Rd. Florissant, MO 63033. Burial private at Calvary Cemetery.