Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nicholas Enrico Calcaterra Ph.D., J.D.
ABOUT
St Louis University High School

Calcaterra, PhD, J.D., Nicholas Enrico

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Spirit, Nicholas Enrico Calcaterra was taken suddenly on June 26, 2021 to eternal life with Our Father in Heaven. Dearest son of Louis F. and Patricia B. Calcaterra, and loving brother of Alyssa and Christina Calcaterra. Cherished grandson of Marcella (nee Eftink) Buehler, nephew to 20 aunts and uncles, and cousin to 27. He was preceded in death by grandparents Louis and Imogene (nee Gehrs) Calcaterra (LePique), and Raymond Buehler; uncle Timothy Calcaterra and cousin Christopher Roberts.

Nick was an accomplished student, medical researcher, patent attorney, and business owner. He attended St. Joan of Arc Grade School, was a 2007 graduate of SLUH High, and a 2011 graduate of Mizzou with a B.S. in Biochemistry, receiving summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa honors. He then received a PhD. in Molecular Biology/ Pharmacology at The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore where he researched methods to improve the current, and develop future, drug regimens used in the treatment of schizophrenia. He remained at Hopkins as a post-doctorate fellow researching gastroenterological diseases. Nick then pursued interests in medical patent law, receiving his J.D. at the University of California-Berkeley School of Law. He was a patent attorney with the San Francisco office of Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich, and Rosati of Palo Alto, CA.

Nick was co-founder of a Hopkins-affiliated medical group in Baltimore developing a vaccine for the prevention of cancer-causing viruses. He was the co-founder of a food research group in St. Louis developing new methods of specialty food production. He also was a residential building owner in North St. Louis, hoping to offer neighborhood stabilization to blighted areas of the City.

Nick's achievements included 7 published works for his research in medicine and law, The Career Scientist Award issued by the American Gastroenterological Association, and was a member of Cal-Berkeley's 2018 winning team at the world-wide Venture Capital Investment competition. On June 19, 2020, a resolution to honor Nick's achievements was issued by the City of St. Louis Board of Aldermen. Nick's interests included travel, international cuisine, snow-boarding, sailing the Baltimore and S.F. bays, playing guitar, and hanging with his friends from coast to coast. He was a member of The Federalist Society at Cal-Berkeley and an active political supporter in St. Louis and Baltimore. Nick was a person of strong faith and strived to uphold the Jesuit motto, "Ad Majorem Dei Glorium - For the Greater Glory of God".

The immediate family will have a private funeral Mass with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. There will be a future Mass and celebration gathering for Nick's extended family and friends to be determined at a later date. The Calcaterra family requests donations in Nick's honor be offered to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Easter Seals Midwest, and St. Louis University High School.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
My heartfelt condolences and prayers to your family on the loss of Nick. He was a very kind person who will be deeply missed.
Brenda Figueroa, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
School
July 12, 2021
With our deepest sympathy.
Boo and Ray Jankowski
Friend
July 7, 2021
Nick was one of the quickest witted, funniest, smartest guys. He was taken too soon. Hope to see you on the other side, brother.
Corey
Friend
July 6, 2021
Dear Lou, Patt, Alyssa and Christina- Please accept our deepest sympathy on your loss of Nick. Each of you are in our prayers. We hope some peace can be found in knowledge that Nick is enjoying all of God´s promises and that each of you were a special part of a life well lived. God´s peace be with you.
Ron & Maria Ingino
Other
July 6, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss of such a gifted and wonderful son. Prayers and hugs to the family.
Steve & Martina Bettlach
July 5, 2021
No words to express how saddened we are by this tragic loss. Nick accomplished so much in his short lifetime. He worked hard and lived life to it´s fullest. You will be missed. Love Aunt Sue and Uncle Dave
Sue and Dave
Family
July 4, 2021
Patt, Lou, Christina and Allyssa, We are so sorry for your loss of Nick. He indeed lived life fully and in such a short time accomplished so much and touched many hearts & lives. Our hearts are so heavy for you BUT we know this world is not the end... He believed what Jesus taught... He received Jesus into his heart and life. I know the angels and saints were there with him leading him to paradise.... leading him to Jesus... his Lord and Savior. We pray for all of you to be carried by our Heavenly Father and we pray God will strengthen you in the days ahead with His peace and comfort. Nick will forever live on in the hearts of all who knew him and will live forever with Christ. He is being held and one day we shall join him. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to you and your family and know we will be lifting all of you up in daily prayers. May God continue to hold you all in the palm of His hand
The Rund family
July 4, 2021
Our hearts are heavy and so sad with the sudden loss of Nick. We will miss him dearly and cherish the memories. We have no doubt his grandpa's Ray and Lou , grandma Imogene (hi kiddo), uncle Tim and cousin Chris lead him into eternity. May God's loving arms carry you through this difficult season and his peace surround you all. "So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal," 2 Corinthians 4:17-19.
Kathy & Larry Pierson
Family
July 4, 2021
Remembering our five years at Hopkins, and our two years living together in Baltimore. You were a one of a kind Nick. We will remember you.
Kirill Gorshkov
School
July 4, 2021
Such an amazing young man taken too soon. Praying the peace found in Jesus Christ carry your family during this difficult time.
Kip & Annette Harm
July 4, 2021
Sending prayers and thinking of your family at this difficult time. I hope that your faith and many memories may comfort you at this time.
Chris Jacobson
Friend
July 4, 2021
What a beautiful tribute to Nick! He will be truly missed. Love Uncle Joe and Aunt Karen
Karen buehler
Family
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results