Calcaterra, PhD, J.D., Nicholas Enrico

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Spirit, Nicholas Enrico Calcaterra was taken suddenly on June 26, 2021 to eternal life with Our Father in Heaven. Dearest son of Louis F. and Patricia B. Calcaterra, and loving brother of Alyssa and Christina Calcaterra. Cherished grandson of Marcella (nee Eftink) Buehler, nephew to 20 aunts and uncles, and cousin to 27. He was preceded in death by grandparents Louis and Imogene (nee Gehrs) Calcaterra (LePique), and Raymond Buehler; uncle Timothy Calcaterra and cousin Christopher Roberts.

Nick was an accomplished student, medical researcher, patent attorney, and business owner. He attended St. Joan of Arc Grade School, was a 2007 graduate of SLUH High, and a 2011 graduate of Mizzou with a B.S. in Biochemistry, receiving summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa honors. He then received a PhD. in Molecular Biology/ Pharmacology at The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore where he researched methods to improve the current, and develop future, drug regimens used in the treatment of schizophrenia. He remained at Hopkins as a post-doctorate fellow researching gastroenterological diseases. Nick then pursued interests in medical patent law, receiving his J.D. at the University of California-Berkeley School of Law. He was a patent attorney with the San Francisco office of Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich, and Rosati of Palo Alto, CA.

Nick was co-founder of a Hopkins-affiliated medical group in Baltimore developing a vaccine for the prevention of cancer-causing viruses. He was the co-founder of a food research group in St. Louis developing new methods of specialty food production. He also was a residential building owner in North St. Louis, hoping to offer neighborhood stabilization to blighted areas of the City.

Nick's achievements included 7 published works for his research in medicine and law, The Career Scientist Award issued by the American Gastroenterological Association, and was a member of Cal-Berkeley's 2018 winning team at the world-wide Venture Capital Investment competition. On June 19, 2020, a resolution to honor Nick's achievements was issued by the City of St. Louis Board of Aldermen. Nick's interests included travel, international cuisine, snow-boarding, sailing the Baltimore and S.F. bays, playing guitar, and hanging with his friends from coast to coast. He was a member of The Federalist Society at Cal-Berkeley and an active political supporter in St. Louis and Baltimore. Nick was a person of strong faith and strived to uphold the Jesuit motto, "Ad Majorem Dei Glorium - For the Greater Glory of God".

The immediate family will have a private funeral Mass with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. There will be a future Mass and celebration gathering for Nick's extended family and friends to be determined at a later date. The Calcaterra family requests donations in Nick's honor be offered to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Easter Seals Midwest, and St. Louis University High School.