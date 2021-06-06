Greenlaw, Paul Hanson

December 5, 1923 – May 24, 2021. Paul Hanson Greenlaw was a devoted family man who dearly loved his wife, Jean, sons James (Linda) and Richard (Luisa), grandsons Robert (Maggie) and John, great-grandson Brooks Paul, niece Cheryl Keller (Larry), nephew Craig Keller, niece Erin Yoffie (Sam), and great-nephews Ben, Andrew and Lucas Yoffie. He passed away peacefully on Monday, May 24th, at the age of 97.

He was born to Paul H. and Marie Rabacka Greenlaw, of St. Louis, on December 5th, 1923. Paul served for three years in the army during World War II and was discharged as Technical Sergeant. In 1948, he graduated from Washington University with a Liberal Arts degree and worked in sales for Gannett Outdoor Advertising. He was very active at Kirkwood United Church of Christ and then St. Lucas United Church of Christ in Sunset Hills. His many interests included reading, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Kirk Care, and playing the piano at Our Lady of Life and Manor Grove for 20 years. Paul was active with the Masons, Shriners Reception Committee and various social and investment clubs.

Paul is preceded in death by his wife of almost 71 years, Jean Marion Greenlaw.

Services: Interment service will be held at the Mausoleum Chapel of Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, on Saturday, June 12th at 11:00 a.m., 740 North Mason Road, St. Louis, MO 63141. Memorials may be given to Shriners Children's Hospital or St. Lucas United Church of Christ in Sunset Hills. www.boppchapel.com