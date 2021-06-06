Menu
Paul Hanson Greenlaw
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Greenlaw, Paul Hanson

December 5, 1923 – May 24, 2021. Paul Hanson Greenlaw was a devoted family man who dearly loved his wife, Jean, sons James (Linda) and Richard (Luisa), grandsons Robert (Maggie) and John, great-grandson Brooks Paul, niece Cheryl Keller (Larry), nephew Craig Keller, niece Erin Yoffie (Sam), and great-nephews Ben, Andrew and Lucas Yoffie. He passed away peacefully on Monday, May 24th, at the age of 97.

He was born to Paul H. and Marie Rabacka Greenlaw, of St. Louis, on December 5th, 1923. Paul served for three years in the army during World War II and was discharged as Technical Sergeant. In 1948, he graduated from Washington University with a Liberal Arts degree and worked in sales for Gannett Outdoor Advertising. He was very active at Kirkwood United Church of Christ and then St. Lucas United Church of Christ in Sunset Hills. His many interests included reading, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Kirk Care, and playing the piano at Our Lady of Life and Manor Grove for 20 years. Paul was active with the Masons, Shriners Reception Committee and various social and investment clubs.

Paul is preceded in death by his wife of almost 71 years, Jean Marion Greenlaw.

Services: Interment service will be held at the Mausoleum Chapel of Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, on Saturday, June 12th at 11:00 a.m., 740 North Mason Road, St. Louis, MO 63141. Memorials may be given to Shriners Children's Hospital or St. Lucas United Church of Christ in Sunset Hills. www.boppchapel.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
BOPP CHAPEL
Jim and Richard. I´m saddened to hear about the passing of your Mom and Dad. Our Parents were very very close friends. You both were blessed to have such loving parents. God bless you both and your families.
Laura Senske Engelman
Friend
July 31, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Paul. My dad thought of him as a brother. My prayers to your family.
Pam Ayers Senske
Friend
July 27, 2021
