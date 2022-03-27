McKee, Paul R., PhD

Age 92, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, entered into eternal life on March 7, 2022, after a 12-year struggle with dementia. Paul, son of the late Ray and Georgia McKee, is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Nancy Haar McKee; loving son Jonathan McKee and daughter-in-law Linda; treasured grandchildren Erin and Brendan McKee (St. Louis), Allison Carlisle (Robert) and Gregory McKee (Brandon, Florida) ; and great grand-daughter Ansley Carlisle. Paul was predeceased by daughter Sarah McKee and son Christopher McKee.

Paul was born at home January 15, 1930, in Ferguson, Missouri. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State College in 1957, The University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas with a MA in Speech and Drama in 1960, and Syracuse University with a Ph.D. in Organizational Communications in 1971. Paul taught at five different universities and as a Dean of Continuing Education at Bowling Green State University (Ohio) and Western Illinois University (Macomb, IL).

Upon retirement from higher education, he spent eleven years at McDonnell-Douglas Corporation as Manager of Policy and Procedures. In 1987, he was ordained Permanent Deacon in the Catholic Church, serving at Mary Queen of Peace in Glendale, Missouri for twenty-four years.

Services: A private memorial Mass for family members and close friends will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Valley Park, 17 Ann Avenue, followed by interment in St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Catholic Relief Services/Refugee Services, 229 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201.