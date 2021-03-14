Harmon, Richard A. "Rick"

(1953-2021) passed away February 21, 2021 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Joplin, Missouri to Clarence and Anne (Hawk) Harmon.

Rick earned a degree in electrical engineering at Missouri Science & Technology and a Juris Doctorate at Washington University School of Law. His career included engineering, mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, manufacturing, turnaround management and more. He often said "Jack of all trades, master of none," but a leader, always, from his days as an Eagle Scout and camp counselor, to his work culminating as a principal of Harmon Group and Harding Partners.

Rick is survived by his wife Lynn McDowell Harmon and son Richard C. "Cole" Harmon. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Kandice Harmon.

While adept in a board or courtroom, his favorite seat was at the helm of his boat. Whether hanging out in a cove at Lake of the Ozarks on the Seahawke or cruising the BVI or out islands of the Bahamas aboard Seabbatical with rum in hand and Buffet on the stereo. He was also known to play Tom Jones, Dionne Warwick and Shaggy at high volume.

A favorite Jimmy Buffet verse of his seems appropriate: "If it suddenly ended tomorrow, I could somehow adjust to the fall. Good times and riches and son of a b****s, I've seen more than I can recall."

Fair wind and following seas, Godspeed captain Rick.

Per his wishes, there will be no formal service but when weather and health concerns permit, we'll raise a glass and toast a life lived to the fullest this summer.