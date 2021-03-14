Menu
Richard A. "Rick" Harmon
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Harmon, Richard A. "Rick"

(1953-2021) passed away February 21, 2021 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Joplin, Missouri to Clarence and Anne (Hawk) Harmon.

Rick earned a degree in electrical engineering at Missouri Science & Technology and a Juris Doctorate at Washington University School of Law. His career included engineering, mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, manufacturing, turnaround management and more. He often said "Jack of all trades, master of none," but a leader, always, from his days as an Eagle Scout and camp counselor, to his work culminating as a principal of Harmon Group and Harding Partners.

Rick is survived by his wife Lynn McDowell Harmon and son Richard C. "Cole" Harmon. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Kandice Harmon.

While adept in a board or courtroom, his favorite seat was at the helm of his boat. Whether hanging out in a cove at Lake of the Ozarks on the Seahawke or cruising the BVI or out islands of the Bahamas aboard Seabbatical with rum in hand and Buffet on the stereo. He was also known to play Tom Jones, Dionne Warwick and Shaggy at high volume.

A favorite Jimmy Buffet verse of his seems appropriate: "If it suddenly ended tomorrow, I could somehow adjust to the fall. Good times and riches and son of a b****s, I've seen more than I can recall."

Fair wind and following seas, Godspeed captain Rick.

Per his wishes, there will be no formal service but when weather and health concerns permit, we'll raise a glass and toast a life lived to the fullest this summer.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
Lynn, you are in my thoughts and prayers. So very sorry for your loss. Clancey
Clancey mckay
March 16, 2021
We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our friend Rick Harmon. Rick enriched our lives by his very presence. We will miss his company, his laughter, fun dinners, golf, and his guidance.
Fran and John Hixson
March 15, 2021
Rick called me once and joyfully answered my "hello," by shouting, "I have a son and he can walk!" His most cherished time in life was the several months he spent with his family sailing the Caribbean. His son befriended a barracuda, named Francis, who would take bacon from his hand on the shady side of the boat. In recent days on Sunday, Rick would start his day with the video recording of his son´s singing solo from his senior year in high school. He oozed pride when Rick talked about his son´s talents in glass sculpture, whether it was the giant "man-of-war" sculpture, or a bud vase, or how well constructed the metal bases of his glass projects fit, saying "I have total confidence in Cole´s work, especially when the project requires an engineered solution." I wish there were words that could reduce the pain of his loss, for his family and friends.
Lynn, my heart goes out to Cole, and to you. You provided Rick a wonderful home and family and were the best thing that ever happened to him. You deserve some peace and happiness now, and I will be here cheering you on with the rest of your legions of friends in the weeks and months ahead. Now it´s your time.
Susan Skiles Luke
March 14, 2021
