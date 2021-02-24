Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Gray "Bob" McKelvey
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

McKelvey, Robert Gray "Bob"

of Town and Country, MO; Longboat Key, FL and Star Lake, WI passed away peacefully and in the love of Christ on Friday, February 19, 2021, at home in St. Louis. He was 92 years old.

Bob was born on December 18, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri to James Gray McKelvey and Muriel Morgan and was the younger brother of James M. McKelvey and older brother of Charles Forbes. Bob was a graduate of University City Senior High School in 1947 and Westminster College in 1951 with a degree in Economics and a member of Kappa Alpha Order, fraternity. He served in the United States Air Force between 1951 and 1953, as a Second Lieutenant. Bob was a third-generation homebuilder and developer between 1953 and 2001 in St. Louis and St. Charles County, Missouri.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Audree "Peggy" McKelvey (nee Fischer), his brother Charles Forbes; 1st cousin Reverend James McKelvey Tobin, his three children Patricia McKelvey, Christine McKelvey, and Mary Lee Heinrich; grandchildren Jennifer (Patrick) Devers, Preston McKelvey, Michael Hellmann, Grace and Elliott Heinrich; and great-grandchildren.

Services: A visitation will be held on Friday, February 26th, 2021 at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (a limit of 25 people at a time) followed by funeral Mass at St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish at 1:00 p.m. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the MDS Foundation (Myelo-dysplasia Syndrome) or the Boy Scouts of America in the name of Robert G. McKelvey.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Feb
26
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Bob McKelvey was one of the finest men who has walked the face of this earth. A true gentleman with a kind heart who possessed a rare combination of both vision and virtue.

Bob reshaped the face of St. Charles County not only through the many communities of homes that he built, but through the numerous contributions he made to the advancement and development of St. Charles County. He was one of the most respected leaders in the civic and business community because of his wise perspective and prudent good judgement. He was a leading voice in promoting the transportation improvements and community initiatives that have made St. Charles County such a great place to live for so many families.

Bob McKelvey was a selfless guy who never sought the limelight or insisted on his way. He believed in building consensus through old fashioned principles of mutual respect and honorable motivations. Few people in St. Charles County or the St. Louis region today realize the impact this man had. He left a legacy of what it means to be a conscientious businessman whose gentle demeanor was an example to so many. Thanks, Bob, for the support and friendship you extended to me and so many who were blessed to know you.
Joe Ortwerth
Friend
March 1, 2021
We're thinking of you through this difficult time and are sorry for your loss. He was great loved and will be greatly missed.
Mary Rothstein
February 25, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the McKelvey family for the loss of their loved one.
Chris Weigel/ J. Callison Grading and Construction

February 25, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I enjoyed knowing both Bob and Peg. Prayers to all of you love. Helene Davis
Helene Davis
February 25, 2021
sorry for the loss of Bob. Peggy, You and I haven't seen each other for several years. I will be in St, Louis in April 11-17 at sister Charlotte Hoffmann's Tom S.
.....Dr.Thomas Shields,
February 24, 2021
Patti, I am so sorry for the loss of your Father. I remember he and Gene always had happy conversations at the office. Pat Sobelman-Latham
Pat Latham
February 24, 2021
Peggy, I am so very sorry for your loss. Back when we were all active in the HBA, Bob was always the cool head, the one who would think before talking and then come up with rational ideas. I always admired him for his thoughtful approach to problems and to life. The world has lost a incredible man. My deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Paul Koch
Friend
February 24, 2021
Mary Lee, Grace and Elliott, we are sorry for the loss of your Father and Grandfather. Our prayers are with you and your family. Much love, Mary Ellen, Carl, and Liam.
Mary Ellen Charlebois
Friend
February 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results