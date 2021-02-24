McKelvey, Robert Gray "Bob"

of Town and Country, MO; Longboat Key, FL and Star Lake, WI passed away peacefully and in the love of Christ on Friday, February 19, 2021, at home in St. Louis. He was 92 years old.

Bob was born on December 18, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri to James Gray McKelvey and Muriel Morgan and was the younger brother of James M. McKelvey and older brother of Charles Forbes. Bob was a graduate of University City Senior High School in 1947 and Westminster College in 1951 with a degree in Economics and a member of Kappa Alpha Order, fraternity. He served in the United States Air Force between 1951 and 1953, as a Second Lieutenant. Bob was a third-generation homebuilder and developer between 1953 and 2001 in St. Louis and St. Charles County, Missouri.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Audree "Peggy" McKelvey (nee Fischer), his brother Charles Forbes; 1st cousin Reverend James McKelvey Tobin, his three children Patricia McKelvey, Christine McKelvey, and Mary Lee Heinrich; grandchildren Jennifer (Patrick) Devers, Preston McKelvey, Michael Hellmann, Grace and Elliott Heinrich; and great-grandchildren.

Services: A visitation will be held on Friday, February 26th, 2021 at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (a limit of 25 people at a time) followed by funeral Mass at St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish at 1:00 p.m. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the MDS Foundation (Myelo-dysplasia Syndrome) or the Boy Scouts of America in the name of Robert G. McKelvey.

