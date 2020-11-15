I will always look back in fondness for the time i was able to spend with Bob.

Attending trade shows, field days, and later working together, after our acquisition of Plastic Plumbing Products.

Bob always had a good story or joke. That great deep laugh always brought a smile to my face.

The "Polish Prince" will surely be missed.

Sincerely,

Rob Clouser

Rob Clouser Coworker November 13, 2020