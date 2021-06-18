Menu
Robert J. Vierling
Vierling, Robert J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Loving husband of the late Virginia W. Vierling (nee Lanham); loving father of Robert J. (Diane), Stephen E. (late Mary), Thomas H. (Colleen), James (Kim), Victor (Jan), Anthony (Stephanie), Timothy Vierling, Kathy (John) Guckes, Linda (Frank) Masur, Susan (Chris) Browne, Deborah (Tony) Custodio and the late Donna Brady; loving grandfather of 32, great-grandfather of 49, and great-great-grandfather of 2; our dear uncle and friend to many.

Robert served during WWII in the US Navy and was a member of the Oakville Elks, The American Legion Post 442 and The Knights of Columbus No. 2726. He worked at Cupples/ALCOA for 42 years. After retiring, he continued employment at Anheuser-Busch for another 24 years. We are forever grateful to the amazing friends that brought our dad continued support, constant companionship and so many laughs and good times throughout the years. Each of you touched his life in a very special way, and we truly thank you for bringing so much joy to his life. He loved his family, church and country.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Monday, June 21, 8:30 a.m. for 9 a.m. Mass at St. Francis of Assisi. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities appreciated. Visitation Sunday, June 20, 4 - 8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
MO
Jun
21
Funeral
8:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jun
21
Funeral Mass
9:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi
MO
What a great man. Loved the smell of cigar smoke years ago from the back porch. Definitely going to be missed
Patrick Meegan
Friend
June 24, 2021
Bob was my father's (Ed) first cousin and I had the pleasure to meet him years ago at many annual Vierling reunions at Tower Grove Park. He was a magnetic personality then and now as I had the luck to reconnect with him through his son Tim who happened to live several blocks from me outside Chicago. This freak occurrence (two Tim Vs in one small suburb) allowed me two precious chances to see him once again. What a gem he was and I am proud to have known him. RIP
Tim Vierling
Family
June 21, 2021
The Kozelsky Family
June 19, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Vierling. I got to know him through his daughter, my neighbor, Debbie and the family. What a family! I was lucky enough to meet many of the family over the years, and to a person, they are so genuine and loving. What a legacy Mr. and Mrs. Vierling gifted the world. I enjoyed speaking with Mr. Vierling on many occasions and he left such an impression on me. "He loved his family, church and country." I remember that was what he wanted to be remembered for. I was lucky enough to talk at length with him about his time in the "Tin Can" Navy in WWII. He was very proud of his service, and I introduced him to my son who is in the Navy today and they spoke. Jon was very taken with Mr. Vierling´s stories. Not for nothing, they are called the Greatest Generation. As they say in the Navy at the passing of a fellow sailor "Fair Winds and Following Seas".
Bill Wiltsch
June 19, 2021
Vierling Family: I usher at the 4:00 pm Saturday Mass, and your Dad was a fixture each week. I always enjoyed touching base with him, and just did about two weeks ago. My most recent conversation was when I asked about Dr. Vierling (Steve) as he was part of my growing up and playing sports at SFA with fractured bones here and there. He was so very proud of him but always made sure to say all of the kids are doing well! Great man!
Tim McInnis
Other
June 19, 2021
John had such a great time with Bob during their AB trolley service time. He was such a nice man.
John and Janis Dick
Friend
June 19, 2021
What an absolute gem of a guy!! I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to know Bob when I worked at the Parish Office of St. Francis of Assisi. Such a kind, sensitive, sincere man. I can't imagine how many lives and hearts he touched in his lifetime. May he rest in peace in God's loving arms.
Pamela Kemlage
June 19, 2021
You are all in the prayers of the Dominican Sisters of Sparkill. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a wonderful brother-in-law to Veronica. Now he is with God and your Mom. He lives on forever in your hearts. Sr. Mary Jane
Sr. Mary Jane Bookstaver
June 18, 2021
So sorry for your lose. My husband Mike worked with Bob for many years at Cupples. Now both at JB.
Joan Coan
Work
June 18, 2021
We both worked with Bob at Cupples and he was a wonderful man. Taught us alot about life when we first wed and was always a gentlemen.
Don and Robbie Wallis
Work
June 18, 2021
