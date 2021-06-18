Vierling, Robert J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Loving husband of the late Virginia W. Vierling (nee Lanham); loving father of Robert J. (Diane), Stephen E. (late Mary), Thomas H. (Colleen), James (Kim), Victor (Jan), Anthony (Stephanie), Timothy Vierling, Kathy (John) Guckes, Linda (Frank) Masur, Susan (Chris) Browne, Deborah (Tony) Custodio and the late Donna Brady; loving grandfather of 32, great-grandfather of 49, and great-great-grandfather of 2; our dear uncle and friend to many.

Robert served during WWII in the US Navy and was a member of the Oakville Elks, The American Legion Post 442 and The Knights of Columbus No. 2726. He worked at Cupples/ALCOA for 42 years. After retiring, he continued employment at Anheuser-Busch for another 24 years. We are forever grateful to the amazing friends that brought our dad continued support, constant companionship and so many laughs and good times throughout the years. Each of you touched his life in a very special way, and we truly thank you for bringing so much joy to his life. He loved his family, church and country.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Monday, June 21, 8:30 a.m. for 9 a.m. Mass at St. Francis of Assisi. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities appreciated. Visitation Sunday, June 20, 4 - 8 p.m.