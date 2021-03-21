Menu
Ronald J. Coleman
FUNERAL HOME
Buchholz Mortuary West
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO

Coleman, Ronald J.

Age 90, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Beloved husband for 65 years of Helen Streck Coleman; loving father of Tom Coleman, Rob Coleman and Nancy (Eric) Miller; grandfather of Alex Coleman, Taber Coleman, Cutler Coleman, Teague Coleman, Natalie Stranczek, Cole Stranczek and Teddy Stranczek; great grandfather of Hudson Coleman.

Born in St. Louis, he attended McBride High School, receiving a soccer scholarship to Pennsylvania State University where he played for four years including on the 1951 National Championship Team. He received a journalism degree and settled in St. Louis after college. Ron lived in Ladue with his wife and three children and started his advertising business Coleman and Associates Advertising, with one of his most proud clients being the Archdiocese of St. Louis Development Appeal where he handled public relations.

Ron's second love after his family was playing golf. He was a member at Glen Echo country club for forty-five years. When not playing golf, Ron was a member of the Serra Club, Priory Fathers' Club, McBride Alumni Club, was on the St. Louis Mental Health Club board and other advisory boards including Catholic Charities, Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and Children's Miracle Network. He also was named a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, March 29 at 10 a.m. with visitation preceding at 9:30 a.m. at Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63117. Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI St. Louis or Catholic Charities of St. Louis. A BUCHHOLZ service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Immacolata Catholic Church
8900 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO
I met your dad only once, the day I asked my wife to marry me - almost 30 years ago to the month. I knew Nancy from high school and had met Rob much later. It was a fluke happenstance whereby we were at a party together on Friday night and Rob asked me and my dad to join him and his dad the next day at Glen Echo. We had a great time together. It was one day 30 years ago but I still remember what a complete gentleman he was that day to two total strangers. I was relatively new to the game and he was very encouraging to me the whole round. And, he wouldn´t allow us to pay for the round. A brief encounter but he made a lasting impression. My prayers are with your family.
Dan Dooley
March 29, 2021
My deepest prayerful sympathy on RON's passing! A great communications professional, Catholic family man and public citizen. My condolences to the family! Max Kaiser, Jr. KHS PRSA St Louis
Max Kaiser, Jr KHS
March 21, 2021
