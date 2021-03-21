Coleman, Ronald J.

Age 90, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Beloved husband for 65 years of Helen Streck Coleman; loving father of Tom Coleman, Rob Coleman and Nancy (Eric) Miller; grandfather of Alex Coleman, Taber Coleman, Cutler Coleman, Teague Coleman, Natalie Stranczek, Cole Stranczek and Teddy Stranczek; great grandfather of Hudson Coleman.

Born in St. Louis, he attended McBride High School, receiving a soccer scholarship to Pennsylvania State University where he played for four years including on the 1951 National Championship Team. He received a journalism degree and settled in St. Louis after college. Ron lived in Ladue with his wife and three children and started his advertising business Coleman and Associates Advertising, with one of his most proud clients being the Archdiocese of St. Louis Development Appeal where he handled public relations.

Ron's second love after his family was playing golf. He was a member at Glen Echo country club for forty-five years. When not playing golf, Ron was a member of the Serra Club, Priory Fathers' Club, McBride Alumni Club, was on the St. Louis Mental Health Club board and other advisory boards including Catholic Charities, Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and Children's Miracle Network. He also was named a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, March 29 at 10 a.m. with visitation preceding at 9:30 a.m. at Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63117. Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI St. Louis or Catholic Charities of St. Louis. A BUCHHOLZ service.